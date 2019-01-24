Washington-Oregon preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (14-4, 5-0) VS. OREGON (11-7, 2-3)
Thursday, 6 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.2 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
OREGON
3 Payton Pritchard, G (6-2, jr.): 11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
2 Louis King, F (6-9, fr.): 11.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg
13 Paul White, F (6-9, sr.): 10.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
33 Francis Okoro, F (6-9, fr.): 2.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg
10 Victor Bailey Jr., G (6-4, so.): 9.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Scouting report: Oregon’s season was upended early when top-5 NBA prospect Bol Bol announced in January that his college career was over. Before the announcement, he had missed five games with a foot injury.
Bol played nine games for Oregon, averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He recorded four double-doubles. The Ducks lost just one game with Bol in the lineup. They’ve dropped six more since then.
“You’re talking about a guy that’s such a unique player,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said of Bol. “Shoots it, size, length. It’s a big loss, for any team. Any team that loses a guy of that caliber, it takes a hit. But (head coach Dana Altman) is one of the best coaches in college and his team’s just getting better. Other players step up.”
Oregon’s two Pac-12 victories came over USC and Arizona. Most recently, the Ducks fell to Arizona State. The Ducks are led by Payton Pritchard, who Hopkins said is as good as any guard in the Pac-12.
Washington and Oregon have two of the top defenses in the conference. The Huskies rank No. 1 in scoring defense, allowing just 61.2 points per game in Pac-12 play. The Ducks are third, giving up 71.2 points per game.
UW is 5-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 1983-84 when it started 6-0. Four of the Huskies’ five conference victories have come by 16 points or more, but they haven’t won at Oregon since March 4, 2010.
