Jaylen Nowell’s late free throws give UW 61-56 victory over Oregon

The whistle stunned the crowd into silence.
With the score tied 56-56, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard lost the ball in the final seconds. Jaylen Nowell scooped it up for Washington, racing toward the basket as the clock ticked down. With just more than second remaining, he pulled up and launched a deep 3-pointer.
As the ball bounced off the top of the backboard, the whistle sounded. The official called a foul on Pritchard, and the Huskies stormed Nowell with hugs near center court.
Nowell then calmly stepped to the line, draining three free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give UW (15-5, 6-0) a 59-56 win at Matthew Knight Arena and its first 6-0 start in the Pac-12 since the 1983-84 season. It was also the Huskies’ first victory at Oregon (11-8, 2-4) since March 4, 2010.
The Huskies led for most of the game. But with 4:11 remaining and UW leading 51-49, Pritchard took a moment, squared up and launched a deep 3-pointer. The ball dropped through the net, and Oregon’s fans erupted. For the first time since early in the first half, the Ducks’ had an advantage, 52-51.
UW started struggling with Oregon’s press midway through the second half. The Huskies’ looked unsettled, turning the ball over 12 times after the break. With 8:07 left in the first half, the UW had a 51-42 advantage. But then Oregon went on a 14-0 run. By the time it was over, it had taken a 56-51 lead.
UW put an end to its scoreless stretch with a jumper from Jaylen Nowell. Nowell then added a 3-pointer that tied the score, 56-56, with 1:33 remaining. Crisp got a steal for UW coming out of a timeout, but Thybulle was called for a charge in transition.
After Pritchard missed a 3-pointer for Oregon, Thybulle followed with a missed three for UW. That gave Oregon the ball with 19.3 seconds left and the score still tied. But the Ducks couldn’t get a shot off after the timeout, which led to Pritchard’s turnover and Nowell’s game-winning foul shots. Matisse Thybulle then added two late foul shots to produce the final score.
The Huskies led for all but the first 1 minute and 42 seconds of the first half. After Oregon went ahead 2-0, UW responded with a 13-0 run highlighted by two 3-pointers from David Crisp.
The Ducks scored the first two baskets of the second half to trim UW’s lead to 27-24 in less than a minute. The Huskies’ answer was swift and effective: An 11-2 run, capped by a one-handed dunk from Nowell in transition that put UW up by 12 points, 38-26.
Nowell led UW with 20 pints and six rebounds. Crisp had 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Noah Dickerson also finished in double figures with 11.
