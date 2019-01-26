Washington-Oregon State preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (15-4, 6-0) VS. OREGON STATE (12-6, 4-2)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m., Gill Coliseum
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.6 ppg, 2.7 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.8, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
OREGON STATE
1 Stephen Thompson Jr., G (6-4, sr.): 15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg
3 Tres Tinkle, F (6-8, jr.): 20.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg
5 Ethan Thompson, G (6-5, so.): 13.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
24 Kylor Kelley, F (7-0, jr.): 7.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg
4 Alfred Hollins, F (6-6, so.): 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Scouting report: Oregon State is coming off a victory over Washington State after dropping two straight games to Arizona State and Arizona. The Huskies defeated Oregon on Thursday to remain undefeated in the Pac-12.
The Beavers are one of five teams with two losses in conference play. Arizona State and Arizona are both 5-2 while Oregon State, USC and Utah are 4-2.
Oregon State is led by Stephen Thompson, Jr., who is coming off a 22-point performance against WSU. Along with grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game, Kylor Kelley leads the country in blocked shots per game with 3.9.
The Beavers are the No. 3 rebounding team in the conference, averaging 38.2 rebounds per game, including 10.9 offensive rebounds. The Huskies are 10th, averaging 33.7 rebounds per game.
UW and Oregon State split their regular season games last season. The Huskies lost 97-94 on the road in overtime, but topped the Beavers 79-77 at home. Oregon State then won 69-66 in overtime in the Pac-12 Tournament.
“We got our hands full,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said. “It’s going to be a great match-up. Two teams that have a lot of veterans from last year.”
The Huskies will be looking to move to 7-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 1952-53 when they started 14-0. UW has the largest scoring margin in the conference, winning games by an average of 13.5 points.
Comments