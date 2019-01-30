Washington-USC preview and breakdown

USC (12-8, 5-2) AT WASHINGTON (16-4, 7-0 Pac-12)
When: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: FS1
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
USC
2 Jonah Mathews, G (6-3, jr.): 12.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
5 Derryck Thornton, G (6-3, jr.): 8.7 ppg, 5.1 apg
0 Shaqquan Aaron, G (6-7, sr.) 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
25 Bennie Boatwright, F (6-10, sr.): 17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
31 Nick Rakocevic, F (6-11, jr.): 15.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.7 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.0, 5.2 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Scouting report: Washington is coming off victories over Oregon and Oregon State, its second road sweep of the season. The Huskies are 7-0 in the Pac-12, their best start to conference play since the 1952-1953 season. They are also on a nine-game winning streak.
USC is on a three-game winning streak. Last week, they beat Stanford and California. But the Trojans have yet to win a game on the road.
USC’s Bennie Boatwright is tied for 11th in the conference with teammate Jonah Mathews in 3-point shooting percentage (39.8). Boatright is second in the conference in scoring during Pac-12 play. He’s averaging 20.1 points per game in seven conference game, which trails only Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle.
“One of the best shooters, not just in our league but in the country,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said of Boatwright, “and he’s got great size. ... We’ve got to be really aware of where he is because he has the ability to drop a lot of 3-point hammers on you.”
Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic nearly averages a double-double. He’s averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in Pac-12 games.
The Huskies topped USC 88-81 last season. Noah Dickerson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the victory while Jaylen Nowell and Dominic Green each had 16. Dickerson said what he remembers about that win was UW moving the ball well. The Huskies finished with 20 assists.
