Noah Dickerson leads UW to 75-62 win over USC as Huskies remain undefeated in Pac-12

Every time USC got close, Washington pushed back.
It’s been a consistent trend throughout the Huskies’ 8-0 start in Pac-12 play. It’s not that UW’s opponents haven’t made runs. It’s that the Huskies know exactly how to respond when they do.
Oregon learned that lesson last week, when the Ducks even managed to take the lead in the second half before they were defeated by Jaylen Nowell’s three free throws in the final seconds.
On Wednesday night, during UW’s 75-62 victory over USC at Alaska Airlines Arena, all of the Trojans’ rallies fell short, too.
When USC went on a 9-2 run in the first half, trimming UW’s 15-4 lead to 17-15, the Huskies responded by outscoring the Trojans 14-3 over the next 5 minutes and 46 seconds. By the time UW was finished, it had pushed the lead back to double figures, 31-18. The Huskies led 36-25 at the halftime.
The Trojans then opened the second half with a 10-2 spurt that pulled them within three points, 38-35. But Nowell grabbed an offensive rebound and found Matisse Thybulle for a second-chance 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. After a USC basket, the Huskies rattled off seven consecutive points on a Dickerson dunk, a Crisp 3-pointer and a Dickerson jumper. Just like that, UW’s lead was back to 11 points, 48-37.
And as USC tried to hang around in the latter part of the second half, pulling within 62-55 on a Bennie Boatwright dunk with 5:08 left, the Huskies used a 9-0 run to push their advantage to 16 points, 71-55, with 1:54 remaining.
The Trojans never threatened again, and the Huskies remained undefeated in Pac-12 play. They’ll host UCLA on Saturday.
UW out-rebounded USC 40-28 and had a 17-10 advantage on the offensive boards.
Dickerson finished with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds. Thybulle had 17 points, six rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. David Crisp added 15 points.
