‘We’re getting better at it.’ Huskies show rebounding progress in win over USC

At the beginning of the season — and several times since then — Washington head coach Mike Hopkins stressed the importance of rebounding.
It was one of the areas he most wanted to see improvement. He wasn’t looking for a dramatic jump, didn’t expect the Huskies to become one of the top rebounding teams in the conference in just a year’s time. But he did want UW to take some steps.
The Huskies seemed to take one in Wednesday’s victory over USC. The Trojans average 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12. But UW won the rebounding battle 40-28, even finishing with a 17-10 advantage on the offensive glass.
“It just shows you, we’re always talking about toughness,” Hopkins said. “There were a lot of great multiple effort plays but that rebounding was a big part of the game tonight. Every game is going to be different. That was critical for us tonight.”
Noah Dickerson was a big reason for the success. He finished with 14 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.
“That’s big,” Dickerson said after the game. “Getting offensive and second-chance points, that helps. You get a whole other 30-second shot clock and that’s huge.”
Early in the season, shortly after UW’s exhibition game victory over Nevada, Hopkins said he wanted to see the Huskies’ rebounding numbers move from the bottom of the conference to the middle. Overall, the progress hasn’t been that substantial.
The Huskies are averaging 33.6 total rebound this season compared to 32.8 last season. On the defensive boards, they’re up to 23.8 from 23.1. But they are still in the bottom three of the conference in both categories. UW did jump from 11th to seventh in offensive rebounds, averaging 9.9 per game to last year’s 9.6.
The difference against the Trojans, Hopkins said Friday, was having five players committed to staying in the paint. That number varies for UW depending on game strategy.
Saturday’s game against UCLA will provide the biggest challenge yet on the glass. The Bruins average 42.7 rebounds per game, making them the top rebounding team in the conference. UCLA is also the second-best offensive rebounding team in the Pac-12 (12.0 rpg).
“It’s a mindset,” Hopkins said of rebounding. “You work on it ... You have drills to do it. We focused on sending certain guys to the offensive glass.”
UW didn’t just rebound well against USC. The Huskies also turned those rebounds into 22 second-chance points. They had six 3-point attempts stem from offensive rebounds, and they went 4-for-6 on those opportunities.
The biggest came in the second half, shortly after Nick Rakocevic capped a 10-2 USC scoring run with a free throw. After a missed shot at the other end, Jaylen Nowell grabbed an offensive rebound and found Matisse Thybulle for a 3-pointer. That basket launched a 10-2 run for the Huskies.
“That’s huge,” Hopkins said. “I’ve seen teams get a lot of offensive rebounds but you don’t have a lot of production. (Nahziah Carter) had a couple where he went up there, it looked like he was on an elevator.
“We were just active that way. Huge part of the game. It’s just another way that you can generate points. As long as you’re not getting hurt in transition, it’s a great thing.”
Changing the rebounding mentality is difficult, Hopkins said, but the Huskies are starting to see progress.
“We use multiple-effort mentality,” Hopkins said. “We’re over there, we take a shot and we can’t think run out. We got to think get back in the paint. A lot of long shots equal long rebounds. You got to get back to your positions, especially in the zone. We’re not great at it yet, but we’re getting better at it.’
