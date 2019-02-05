Looking at bracketology: Huskies a No. 7 seed in several NCAA Tournament projections

With an 11-game winning streak and a 9-0 start in Pac-12 play, Washington appears in every NCAA Tournament projection. The Huskies’ seeding varies, though, typically falling between No. 7 and No. 9.
UW has yet to make another appearance in the AP Top 25 — the Huskies were ranked in the preseason poll — but were the first team out this week. They will travel to Arizona and Arizona State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
At the midway point of the conference season, here’s a look at UW’s NCAA Tournament resume and where the Huskies fall in multiple mock brackets.
Resume
Record: 18-4
Pac-12 Record: 9-0
Home: 12-0
Away: 4-2
Neutral: 2-2
NET Ranking: 28
Mock Brackets
CBS: Jerry Palm has the Huskies as a No. 7 seed in the West playing No. 10 seed North Carolina State. Gonzaga, Marquette, North Carolina and Louisville are the top four seeds, respectively, in the region.
ESPN: Joe Lunardi also has UW opening against NC State, but as a No. 8 seed in the West. Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the Huskies’ region. Michigan State is the No. 2 seed followed by third-seeded Louisville and fourth-seeded Nevada.
USA Today: UW is a No. 9 seed in the West in this mock bracket. The Huskies would face off against No. 8 seed Syracuse, where Mike Hopkins was an assistant coach before coming to UW. Kentucky, Gonzaga, Houston and Louisville are the top four seeds, respectively, in the region.
The Athletic: Brian Bennett has UW as a No. 7 seed in the West opening against No. 10 seed Alabama. Michigan State is the No. 1 seed in the region followed by Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Nevada, respectively.
Sports Illustrated: Michael Beller has the Huskies as a No. 8 seed in the South facing off against No. 9 seed Ole Miss. Virginia the top-seeded team in the region. Kentucky is seeded second followed by No. 3 seed Houston and fourth-seeded Wisconsin.
