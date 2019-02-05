Husky forward Noah Dickerson ‘day-to-day’ with sprained ankle

Washington senior forward Noah Dickerson is “day-to-day” with a sprained right ankle he suffered in Saturday’s victory over UCLA, head coach Mike Hopkins said Tuesday.
“It’s been a little tender for him,” Hopkins said.
Dickerson was on the court with UW on Monday, but wasn’t able to practice. Instead, Dickerson went through treatment that included water work.
Dickerson will make the Huskies’ trip this week for games against Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday. Hopkins said Dickerson had been getting treatment all day on Tuesday and hoped he’d be able to practice.
Dickerson is averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for UW. He had one of his best performances of the season against USC last Wednesday, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
