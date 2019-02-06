Huskies add two players on National Signing Day

Washington added two players to its 2019 class during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Huskies now have 22 players signed.
Four-star safety Asa Turner made his recommitment to the Huskies official. Turner originally committed in July, but then didn’t sign during the early signing period in December. He was reportedly deciding between UW and Notre Dame but announced last week he would join the Huskies.
Turner is considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 10 athlete and the No. 198 player in the country. He also had offers from Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington State, Nebraska and Utah, among others.
Daniel Heimuli, a four-star inside linebacker, also signed with UW on Wednesday. He picked the Huskies over fellow finalists Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Alabama. 247Sports considers Heimuli the No. 13 inside linebacker in the country.
Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua didn’t sign with a team on Wednesday. Nacua is committed to USC but took official visits to UW, Utah, Oregon and UCLA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 22 wide receiver in the country and the No. 2 player in Utah. The Huskies only have one wide receiver — three-star Taj Davis — currently signed.
UW’s class is ranked No. 17 in the nation and No. 2 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.
