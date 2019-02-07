Nine Huskies invited to 2019 NFL Combine

Nine Washington Huskies were invited to the 2019 NFL Combine.
Quarterback Jake Browning, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Myles Gaskin, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, cornerback Jordan Miller, cornerback Byron Murphy, safety Taylor Rapp and tight end Drew Sample were all invited to participate.
The Huskies had more players invited to the combine than any team other than Alabama (11), Clemson (11) and Ohio State (10). Georgia and Ole Miss also had nine players invited. The Pac-12 had 39 total players invited.
The Combine begins on Feb. 26 and ends on March 4.
