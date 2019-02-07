University of Washington

Nine Huskies invited to 2019 NFL Combine

By Lauren Kirschman

February 07, 2019 12:51 PM

Byron Murphy returns the intereption 66 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Utah Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. Washington beat Utah 10-3. (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/TNS)
Byron Murphy returns the intereption 66 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Utah Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. Washington beat Utah 10-3. (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/TNS) Dean Rutz TNS
Byron Murphy returns the intereption 66 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Utah Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. Washington beat Utah 10-3. (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/TNS) Dean Rutz TNS

Nine Washington Huskies were invited to the 2019 NFL Combine.

Quarterback Jake Browning, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Myles Gaskin, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, cornerback Jordan Miller, cornerback Byron Murphy, safety Taylor Rapp and tight end Drew Sample were all invited to participate.

The Huskies had more players invited to the combine than any team other than Alabama (11), Clemson (11) and Ohio State (10). Georgia and Ole Miss also had nine players invited. The Pac-12 had 39 total players invited.

The Combine begins on Feb. 26 and ends on March 4.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

  Comments  