Washington-Arizona State: Preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (19-4, 10-0) VS. ARIZONA STATE (15-7, 6-4)
Saturday, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
ARIZONA STATE
0 Luguentz Dort, G (6-4, fr.): 16.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg
1 Remy Martin, G (6-0, so.): 13.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
45 Zylan Cheatham F (6-8, sr.) 11.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg
2 Rob Edwards, G (6-4, jr.) 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
23 Romello White, F (6-8, so.) 8.9 ppg,. 5.6 rpg
Scouting report: Washington’s victory over Arizona on Thursday stretched the Huskies’ winning streak to 12 games. UW is now 10-0 in the Pac-12. Every other team in the conference has at least four losses.
Arizona State is coming off a 91-70 loss to Washington State (9-14, 2-8) on its home floor. The Sun Devils have lost two of their last three games but have solid victories over No. 13 Kansas and Mississippi State on their resume.
UW and Arizona State rank No. 1 and No. 2 in field goal percentage defense during Pac-12 play. The Huskies are holding conference opponents to 41.1 percent shooting, while teams are shooting 41.4 percent against the Sun Devils.
But while UW is allowing just 60.8 points per game in conference play, which leads the Pac-12, Arizona State is allowing 76.0 points per game. Washington State had 28 points in the paint and 20 points off turnovers in the win over the Sun Devils on Thursday.
Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham leads the Pac-12 in rebounding with 11.1 per game. The Sun Devils are averaging 40.1 rebound per game in conference play, tying them with UCLA for first in the Pac-12.
The Huskies dealt with illness and injury against Arizona. Several players, along with head coach Mike Hopkins, were struggling with flu-like symptoms. Starter Hameir Wright didn’t play. Dominic Green started in his place.
Noah Dickerson, who sprained his ankle against UCLA, was questionable to play. He didn’t start the first half, but was on the floor for the beginning of the second. He played 26 minutes and finished with 10 points.
