University of Washington

Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua picks Washington

By Lauren Kirschman

February 10, 2019 10:34 PM

Asked on National Signing Day if Washington could still add another player to its 2019 class, head coach Chris Petersen smiled and said the Huskies never stopped recruiting.

Earlier that day, four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua announced he wouldn’t be making his college decision until a later date. That time arrived on Sunday when Nacua announced on KSL 5 TV in Salt Lake City that he would sign with UW, picking the Huskies over Oregon, USC, UCLA, Utah and BYU.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

