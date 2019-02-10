Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua picks Washington

Asked on National Signing Day if Washington could still add another player to its 2019 class, head coach Chris Petersen smiled and said the Huskies never stopped recruiting.
Earlier that day, four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua announced he wouldn’t be making his college decision until a later date. That time arrived on Sunday when Nacua announced on KSL 5 TV in Salt Lake City that he would sign with UW, picking the Huskies over Oregon, USC, UCLA, Utah and BYU.
