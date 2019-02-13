Looking at bracketology: Did UW’s first Pac-12 loss change its NCAA Tournament projections?

Washington’s 12-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday when the Huskies fell to Arizona State. It was their first Pac-12 loss of the season.
Despite the defeat, NCAA Tournament projections didn’t change much for the Huskies this week. The loss didn’t help, but it also didn’t hurt. UW even moved up a seed line in one mock bracket.
Here’s a closer look at the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament resume and where they fall in the latest projections.
Resume
Record: 19-5
Pac-12 Record: 10-1
Home: 12-0
Away: 5-3
Neutral: 2-2
NET Ranking: 31
RPI: 19
Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams: 1-4
Record vs. Quadrant 2 teams: 5-1
Record vs. Quadrant 3 teams: 7-0
Record vs. Quadrant 4 teams: 6-0
Projections:
CBS: UW dropped one seed line in Jerry Palm’s update. He had the Huskies’ as a No. 7 seed last week, but they are now projected as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest facing No. 9 seed Ole Miss. Virginia, Kentucky, Kansas and Iowa are the top four seeds in the region, respectively.
ESPN: Joe Lunardi kept the Huskies as a No. 8 seed. UW would be in the East, facing No. 9 seed Ohio State. Duke is the No. 1 seed in the region followed by No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Marquette and No. 4 LSU.
USA Today: Despite a loss, UW moved up a seed line from No. 9 to No. 8. The Huskies are matched up with ninth-seeded St. John’s in the East region. Gonzaga is the top seed and Michigan State is No. 2. No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Louisville round out the top seeds.
Sports Illustrated: The Huskies remained a No. 8 seed in this projection. They were placed in the East region facing ninth-seeded Ole Miss. Duke is the No. 1 seed followed by Michigan State, Marquette and Iowa State, respectively.
