Huskies will face a hot-shooting Robert Franks in second game against Washington State

When Washington faces Washington State on Saturday, the Cougars will look a little different then they did during UW’s 85-67 victory in December.
This time, leading scorer Robert Franks will be back on the floor. Franks missed four games from the end of December until mid-January after suffering a hip contusion. Washington State lost all four of those games, falling to Santa Clara, UW, Colorado and Utah.
But Franks put together two of his best performances of the season last week against Arizona State and Arizona, leading the Cougars to a road sweep. Franks had 34 points and 13 rebounds against the Sun Devils before scoring 31 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the victory over the Wildcats.
For his efforts, he was named the Pac-12 player of the week and the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. The performances certainly caught UW’s attention, but it’s nothing they hadn’t seen from Franks before.
“We’re very familiar with him, played against him a couple times last year.” head coach Mike Hopkins said Thursday. “He’s an elite player who’s playing at an elite level. They’ve got a really good team.
“A lot of these teams, they’ve lost some games because they haven’t had their full roster. You lose a player of that caliber, you aren’t going to play your best basketball. I think that also has allowed other guys to step up on that team and get better.”
Washington State fell to the Huskies twice last season. Franks averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two games. This season, he’s shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.
“He does a lot of things that you don’t see from a guy his size,” said UW senior Dominic Green, who played AAU basketball with Franks. “It’s a mismatch when he has a bigger guy on him because he’s able to move so well compared to some of the other guys his size.”
Franks, who is 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, attempts 7.1 3-pointers per game. He made 12-of-18 3-pointers during the wins over Arizona State and Arizona last week.
“It’s good to see him back and playing well for them,” Green said. “He definitely brings a different kind of look to their team compared to when we played them the first time.”
Rest and rehabilitation
Several players and coaches, including Hopkins, Green, Hameir Wright and Matisse Thybulle were dealing with flu-like symptoms during the trip to Arizona. Because of that, the Huskies spent much of their time this week focusing on recovery.
“Part of the response was to get them healthy and get them rest, get them refocused on what we had to be able to do,” Hopkins said. “We watched some film and we worked on those deficiencies in practice and where we can get better.
“A big part of this thing, it doesn’t matter offense, defense, is your energy levels. That was was going to be a big part of just getting these guys healthy.”
Hopkins said everyone seems to be mostly healthy now. Wright, who was too sick to play in either game last week, has had “decent” energy in practice.
“It was nice to have him back on the court,” Hopkins said. “The health has been pretty good. We feel better about it.”
Noah Dickerson, who sprained his ankle against UCLA, played against Arizona and Arizona State but didn’t start either game. After the loss to the Sun Devils, he said he felt about “80-85 percent.” He put himself at the same percentage on Thursday.
“I’ve actually never sprained my ankle before,” Dickerson said. “I’ve twisted my ankle but I’ve actually had strong ankles where I twist it and I’ll be good five, six minutes later. This is probably the first one where my ankle actually swelled up and it’s stuck with me for a minute. … It’s probably one of the worst ones ever that I’ve had.”
Asked how badly the ankle hurt, Dickerson just smirked.
“I don’t feel pain,” he said. “I don’t feel pain.”
Turnover problems
UW has turned the ball over 52 times in its last three games, including 17 times in the loss to Arizona State. While the Huskies were able to pull out victories in two of those contests, the turnover issues still have Hopkins’ attention.
One of the keys, he said, is trying not to do too much. He’s talked often this season about different kinds of poise. He said one of them is just being able to make the simple play.
“We’ve been really good in transition for the most part,” Hopkins said. “It’s the turnovers where you’re not getting shots. Instead of having 18 turnovers, you can have 11 turnovers. … That’s seven or eight extra shots a game. You’re going to make three or four. It can make a significant difference as far as our future success.”
