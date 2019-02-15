Against Washington State, Huskies looking to rebound from first Pac-12 loss

Mike Hopkins can see the difference in the film room.
Last year, Washington’s players would often get defensive when the coaching staff pointed out where they needed to improve and grow. But after the Huskies’ 12-game winning streak came to an end with a loss at Arizona State last week, the team took ownership of its performance.
That shift, Hopkins said, is as important as any step UW has taken this season.
“They got a taste of winning,” Hopkins said. “They know what it takes. They know when we’re sharing the ball and getting 15, 16 assists a game, we shoot better. There’s better flow. We know when we have great energy that we’re getting back on defense. … We know what we have to do.”
The Huskies haven’t lost back-to-back games this season. And when senior Noah Dickerson considers how UW now responds to losses, his thoughts travel back to his sophomore season. The Huskies went 9-22 that year, including 2-16 in the Pac-12.
When you lose that many games, Dickerson said, you handle the feeling differently. This year, the Huskies didn’t suffer a Pac-12 defeat until February. They are in first place in the conference standings — every other team has at least four losses — with seven games remaining in the regular season.
“Now it’s like we’re on a mission and we lost,” he said. “It happens to every team. You’re not going to win them all. But how do you bounce back from that? We came back with great practices and things like that. We got a lot of time to rest. We’re super excited to get back out there.”
With a young team, said senior Dominic Green, cracks will often start to show after a loss. But the Huskies have a veteran group — four seniors and an experienced sophomore in Jaylen Nowell — that knows how to respond.
“We just try to stay together so that nothing will come in between us,” Green said. “Even if we’ve just taken a loss, we’re going to bounce back.”
UW had a week in between the loss to Arizona State and Saturday’s game against Washington State.
Normally after a defeat, there’s an eagerness to get back on the floor as soon as possible. But between Dickerson’s sprained ankle and the flu-like symptoms spreading through the team, the Huskies were happy to have the extra time to rest.
“Part of the response (to the loss) was to get them healthy and get them rest, get them refocused on what we had to be able to do,” Hopkins said. “We watched some film and we worked on those deficiencies in practice where we can get better.
“A big part of this thing — it doesn’t matter offense, defense — is your energy levels. That was going to be a big part of just getting these guys healthy.”
Hopkins has said multiple times since the defeat that UW’s energy wasn’t up to par against the Sun Devils. While some of the problem stemmed from illness, some of it was likely just human nature.
Regardless, the fast starts the Huskies previously enjoyed were a key factor in their success. It’s something they’ll be focused on getting back to against Washington State.
“It’s like a pair of jeans that you’ve worn for a month,” Hopkins said. “You got to wash them, get them back into shape and go on to the next one.”
While the Huskies’ 10-0 start had them dreaming of going undefeated in Pac-12 play, Dickerson said they’ve now readjusted their goal. A win over the Cougars on Saturday would be the first step.
“We wanted to go 18-0,” Dickerson said. “Couldn’t do it. It is what it is. But we can go 17-1, that’s for sure.”
