Huskies use second-half rally to top Washington State 72-70

Mike Hopkins wanted energy, and at first he didn’t get it.
A week after suffering its first loss of the Pac-12 season, the Huskies started Saturday’s 72-70 victory over Washington State still looking shell-shocked.
The zone defense, which had been holding conference opponents to 42.8 shooting from the field and 34.3 shooting from beyond the arc — was nearly unrecognizable. Washington State’s 45 first-half points — the Cougars shot 59.3 percent before the half — were the most the Huskies have allowed this season.
In the week between UW’s last two games, Hopkins stressed the importance of energy. It was missing against Arizona State, he said. It’s the reason the Huskies’ fell behind, the reason their second-half comeback attempt fell short.
For much of the victory over Washington State, Hopkins could’ve put himself on repeat.
But after the break, something shifted. As the Huskies locked in our defense — they held the Cougars to 36.4 shooting in the second half — they started chipping away at Washington State’s nine-point halftime lead.
With 9:57 remaining, UW took its first lead since early in the first half, 56-54, on a Jaylen Nowell jumper. The teams went back-and-forth after that.
With 3:27 left in the game, Marvin Cannon drained two foul shots to pull Washington State within one point, 65-64. The Huskies then turned the ball over and Robert Franks hit a 3-pointer at the other end to put the Cougars ahead, 67-65, with 2:46 remaining.
Noah Dickerson then got to the free throw line for UW, hitting 1-of-2 foul shots pull the Huskies within one point.
After a failed alley-oop attempt from Washington State, Matisse Thybulle missed a 3-pointer but David Crisp got a steal at the other end. Nowell was then fouled on a transition layup. The ensuing free throw put the Huskies ahead 69-67 with 1:20 left. Franks then stepped on the baseline at the other end, returning the ball to the Huskies.
Nowell drove to the hoop and missed a lay-up, but Dickerson was there for the tip-in that gave UW a 71-67 lead with 24.9 seconds remaining. With 7 seconds left, Nowell added a free throw to put UW ahead by five points.
That was enough of a cushion, even after Franks made a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining.
The Huskies limited Washington State’s leading scorers in the first half. Franks had just four points at the half while CJ Elleby, dealing with foul trouble, had three. Franks finished with 16 points.
But sophomore guard Marvin Cannon picked up the slack. He scored 18 first-half points and finished with a career-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. He averages just 6.9 points per game.
Nowell paced UW with 20 points. Dickerson had 18.
