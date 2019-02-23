Washington-Colorado: Preview and breakdown

COLORADO (16-10, 7-7) AT WASHINGTON (21-5, 12-1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
COLORADO
25 McKinley Wright, G (6-0, so.) 13.5 ppg, 4.9 rag
0 Shane Gatling, G (6-2, jr.): 10.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg
1 Tyler Bey, F (6-7, so.): 12.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg
5 D’Shawn Schwartz, F (6-7, so.): 8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
23 Lucas Siewet, F (10.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.3, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Scouting report: Washington can clinch a share of the Pac-12 title with a victory over the Buffaloes. If they defeat Colorado, the Huskies could seal an outright championship with a victory over Cal next Thursday.
In January, UW won the first meeting with Colorado, 77-70. Jaylen Nowell led the way with 19 points. David Crisp had 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Colorado was paced by D’Shawn Schwartz, who scored a team-high 22 points. Leading scorer McKinley Wright went to the locker room with a shoulder injury midway through the first half and never returned.
The Huskies got off to a fast start in the first meeting. They jumped out to 12-0 lead and shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, including 61.5 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado rallied and pulled within one point in the second half, but UW held on for the win.
The Huskies put together one of their best defenses performances during Wednesday’s victory over Utah. They held the Utes to 18 second-half points on five field goals. Utah didn’t score a field goal for a stretch of nearly 16 minutes.
Colorado is coming off a loss to Washington State. Before that, the Buffaloes had won five straight games over Oregon, UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Arizona. Colorado shot 37.9 percent from the field against the Cougars while Washington State shot 52.6 percent from the 3-point line.
