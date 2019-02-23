Matisse Thybulle leads UW to win over Colorado as Huskies clinch share of Pac-12 title

Matisse Thybulle played just 9 minutes in the first half of Washington’s 64-55 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.
Both Thybulle and Noah Dickerson picked up two early fouls, so they were forced to watch the Huskies (22-5, 13-1 Pac-12) play the latter part of the half without them.
Playing without two starters, UW was still able to build a 35-27 at the break. But it wasn’t until the second half that the Huskies took control, imposing their will by outscoring the Buffaloes (16-11, 7-8) 16-6 over the first five minutes of the second half.
And right there, at the center of the Huskies’ success, was Thybulle.
During that pivotal stretch, Thybulle had two blocks, a 3-pointer, a steal that led to a dunk and an offensive rebound and putback. He finished the night with 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds. The performance moved him to second in Pac-12 history in steals.
Even when Colorado used a 9-0 run to trim a once 18-point UW lead to 59-50 with 7 minutes remaining in the game, it was Thybulle who got the Huskies back on track with a jumper and a free throw.
Thybulle played 26 minutes and fouled out with 1:24 left in the game. He walked to the bench behind a standing ovation.
With the win, UW clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season championship. The Huskies can claim the title outright with one more victory. They face Cal on the road on Thursday.
Jaylen Nowell had 12 points for UW while David Crisp added 10. Tyler Bey led Colorado with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
