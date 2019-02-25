Huskies re-enter AP Poll at No. 25

Washington re-entered the AP Poll on Monday at No. 25.
The Huskies, who received 92 points, haven’t been ranked since they were also 25th in the preseason poll. They dropped out after a 88-66 loss at Auburn in the second game of the season.
UW is the Pac-12 its first ranked team since Arizona State was 17th in the Dec. 24 poll.
With wins over Utah and Colorado last week, the Huskies improved to 22-5 overall and 13-1 in the Pac-12. They have clinched at least a share of the regular season conference title and can win it outright with one more victory.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
UW will travel to Cal and Stanford this week before wrapping up the regular season at home against Oregon State and Oregon.
Gonzaga moved to No. 1 in this weeks Top 25. UW fell to the Bulldogs 81-79 in December. Virginia was ranked No. 2. Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina rounded out the top five, respectively.
No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 24 Wofford also joined the Top 25 this week.
Comments