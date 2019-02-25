Husky guard Matisse Thybulle named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Washington guard Matisse Thybulle was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for the first time in his career.
A semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Thybulle averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 steals, 4.5 blocks and 5.0 rebounds in the Huskies’ wins over Utah and Colorado last week.
Thybulle now has 301 career steals, which ranks second in Pac-12 history. Gary Payton holds the conference record with 321 steals.
Thybulle, who was the 2018 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 3.3 rebounds on the season. He’s the only player in Division I averaging at least 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
“I don’t think anybody has done what (Thybulle’s) done ever,” head coach Mike Hopkins said Saturday. “I’ve never seen it. He just impacts the game. … His numbers, they’re in outer space. They have United States analytics or world analytics, he’s in outer space analytics. He’s on a different planet.”
Thybulle had 10 points, six steals, four blocks and seven rebounds against Utah and he’s the only player in the country to produce that single-game stat line. He then finished with 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds in the victory over Colorado.
Thybulle is the second UW player to be named Player of the Week this season. Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell has received the honor three times.
