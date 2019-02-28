Washington-Cal: Preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (22-5, 13-1) AT CAL (5-22, 0-15)
Thursday, 8 p.m., Haas Pavilion
TV: FS1
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.1, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg
CAL
20 Matt Bradley, G (6-4, fr.): 10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
3 Paris Austin, G (6-0, jr.): 11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
10 Justice Sueing, F (6-7, so.) 14.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
23 Connor Vanover, F/C (7-3, fr.) 6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
2 Juhwan Dyson-Harris, G (6-5, so.): 3.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Scouting report: Washington has already clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. The Huskies can win the championship outright with one victory in their final four games.
Cal, meanwhile, is still looking for its first Pac-12 victory of the season.
The Huskies won the first match-up, 71-52. They didn’t get off to a strong start, missing 13 of their first 15 shots. But UW used a 17-5 run at the end of the first half to go into the break with a 29-28 lead. In the second half, the Huskies pulled away by shooting 60.9 percent from the field while holding the Golden Bears to 22.6 percent.
Five UW players reached double figures in the victory, led by Dominic Green’s 17 points. Andre Kelley paced Cal with 14 points.
After having its 12-game winning streak snapped by Arizona State, the Huskies have put together three straight victories over Washington State, Utah and Colorado.
The Golden Bears have lost 16 consecutive games. Their last win came against San Jose State in December. They dropped games against Arizona and Arizona State last week.
Cal has the worst shooting percentage in conference play at 39.4 percent. The Golden Bears also rank 12th in field goal percentage defense. They are allowing conference teams to shoot 50.8 percent from the field.
UW is second in Pac-12 play in field goal percentage defense (42.1 percent) and field goal percentage offense (47.3).
