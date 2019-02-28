University of Washington

Washington-Cal: Preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

February 28, 2019

Washington sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell previews the Huskies' game against Cal on Thursday.
Washington sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell previews the Huskies' game against Cal on Thursday.
WASHINGTON (22-5, 13-1) AT CAL (5-22, 0-15)

Thursday, 8 p.m., Haas Pavilion

TV: FS1

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.1, 5.4 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg

CAL

20 Matt Bradley, G (6-4, fr.): 10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

3 Paris Austin, G (6-0, jr.): 11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

10 Justice Sueing, F (6-7, so.) 14.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

23 Connor Vanover, F/C (7-3, fr.) 6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

2 Juhwan Dyson-Harris, G (6-5, so.): 3.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Scouting report: Washington has already clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. The Huskies can win the championship outright with one victory in their final four games.

Cal, meanwhile, is still looking for its first Pac-12 victory of the season.

The Huskies won the first match-up, 71-52. They didn’t get off to a strong start, missing 13 of their first 15 shots. But UW used a 17-5 run at the end of the first half to go into the break with a 29-28 lead. In the second half, the Huskies pulled away by shooting 60.9 percent from the field while holding the Golden Bears to 22.6 percent.

Five UW players reached double figures in the victory, led by Dominic Green’s 17 points. Andre Kelley paced Cal with 14 points.

After having its 12-game winning streak snapped by Arizona State, the Huskies have put together three straight victories over Washington State, Utah and Colorado.

The Golden Bears have lost 16 consecutive games. Their last win came against San Jose State in December. They dropped games against Arizona and Arizona State last week.

Cal has the worst shooting percentage in conference play at 39.4 percent. The Golden Bears also rank 12th in field goal percentage defense. They are allowing conference teams to shoot 50.8 percent from the field.

UW is second in Pac-12 play in field goal percentage defense (42.1 percent) and field goal percentage offense (47.3).

