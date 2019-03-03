‘You got to learn from it.’ Huskies focused on bouncing back from Cal upset

Only twice during the Pac-12 season has Washington walked off the court defeated.
The first time it happened, against Arizona State, the Huskies seemed to shrug it off. The loss brought an end to a 12-game winning streak and, as Noah Dickerson said then, it was bound to happen sometime.
But Thursday’s loss to Cal felt different.
Heading into the game, a celebration seemed inevitable: The first-place Huskies on the road against a team that had yet to win a game in conference play. All UW had to do was win, and it could enjoy clinching the Pac-12 regular season title outright.
Losses from Arizona State and Oregon State meant the Huskies still won the championship, but they didn’t get to enjoy it. Instead, they were left trying to figure out what went wrong against the league’s worst team.
Minutes after falling to Cal, point guard David Crisp pegged part of the problem. The Huskies expected to win, he said, and that’s not going to help them actually do it.
“We didn’t come out and ring the bell like we’ve been doing this year,” Crisp said. “Just got to get back to work and getting back to what we do.”
The Huskies have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. After falling to Arizona State, they responded with three-straight victories over Washington State, Utah and Colorado.
But the biggest test of their resiliency will come Saturday afternoon. Cal was easily UW’s worse loss of the season. And it happened because the foundation of the Huskies’ success — defense — crumbled. The Golden Bears scored 76 points, the highest total UW has allowed in conference play. Arizona State scored 75 in its victory.
“All I care about is playing the best that we can play as a team,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “Tonight, I always say we’ve been in uncharted territory. How do you know what you don’t know? … We’re trying to get them to understand and (Thursday) was a great lesson.”
Hopkins’ words were a call back to his previous statement about this year’s team. They had learned how to win, he said weeks ago. Now, they had to learn how to be champions.
While UW did earn a championship on Thursday night, it also became clear the Huskies still have some growing to do.
“We just didn’t play like you need to be play to be a championship level team,” Hopkins said. “Every night, as hard as it is. … you got to compete. You can’t let the other team play harder and tougher than you. You just can’t let that happen.”
Now it’s all about how the Huskies bounce back, Hopkins said. They’ll be on the road against a Stanford team that topped Washington State 98-50 on Thursday night.
“At the end of the day, these kids want to win,” Hopkins said. “It just goes back to getting back, watching the film, trying to get better. It’s the championship mindset. You’ve got to go out, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to take it. … You got to play together. “
During UW’s winning streak and 10-0 start in conference play, Crisp repeatedly stressed the importance of never getting too high or low. For much of the year, it was the highs he was most concerned about.
Now, the Huskies are on the other side.
“Just like our motto is, we take everything one game at a time,” he said. “Take a loss here, you got to learn from it. Watch film, learn from our mistakes and correct those in the next game.”
