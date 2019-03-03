Washington-Stanford: Preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (22-6, 13-2) AT STANFORD (15-13, 8-8)
Sunday, 1 p.m., Stanford Maples Pavilion
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.1, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg
STANFORD
0 KZ Okpala, F (6-9, so.) 17.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg
2 Bryce Wills, G (6-6, fr.) 6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
20 Josh Sharma, C (7-0, sr.) 9.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
1 Daejon Davis, G (6-3, so.) 11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg
13 Oscar Da Silva, F (6-9, so.) 9.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Scouting report: Washington is coming off its worst defeat of the season, a 76-73 loss at Cal. Despite falling to the Golden Bears, the Huskies still clinched the outright Pac-12 regular season title thanks to losses by Arizona State and Oregon State.
It’s only the second time in conference play UW will be coming off a loss. David Crisp scored a career-high 32 points against Cal.
The Cardinal defeated Washington State 98-50 on Thursday night. Five players reached double figures in the victory, led by KZ Okpala’s 22 points and eight rebounds.
The Huskies won the first matchup with Stanford, 80-64. Jaylen Nowell paced UW with 22 points. Nahziah Carter had 13 points, Dominic Green had 11 and David Crisp scored 10. Okpala and Josh Sharma combined for 39 of Stanford’s 64 points.
UW held Stanford to 33.3 percent shooting in the first half, including 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. But the Cardinal shot 65.2 percent after the break, including 3-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Because of that, Hopkins said afterward he was “a little disappointed” even though UW led by double digits for almost the entire second half.
Stanford is shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the 3-point line in conference play. UW allowed Cal to shoot 64.3 percent in the first half and 55.6 percent for the game on Thursday night.
Comments