Huskies hold on for 62-61 victory over Stanford to avoid back-to-back losses

Washington needed a defensive stop.
The Huskies were trading baskets with Stanford down the stretch of their 62-61 victory on Sunday afternoon. The teams went back-and-forth in the final five minutes, exchanging one-point leads and looking for the slightest bit of separation.
Matisse Thybulle finally gave it to the Huskies.
After Jaylen Nowell hit a jumper to give UW a 60-59 lead with 1:15 remaining, Thybulle came up with his third steal of the game at the other end. Nowell then scored on another jumper that gave the Huskies a three-point advantage, 62-59, with 29 seconds left.
Oscar da Silva quickly answered for the Cardinal at the other end. With 14 seconds remaining, UW took over clinging to a 62-61 lead. Nowell was fouled, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. That gave Stanford one last chance to win, but KZ Okpala missed a 3-point opportunity.
With the victory, the Huskies avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. They’ll return home next week to close the regular season against Oregon and Oregon State.
The Huskies closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 29-23 advantage into the break. Noah Dickerson went 4-for-4 at the foul line during that span, which Dominic Green capped with a 3-pointer with 1:19 left before halftime. UW held the Cardinal scoreless over the final 5 minutes and 14 seconds of the first half.
Dickerson,Nowell and Nahziah Carter all picked up four fouls midway through the second half. But Nowell and Carter were both on the floor during the Huskies’ a 7-0 run that transformed a two-point Stanford lead into a 51-46 advantage for UW with 7:33 remaining.
Hameir Wright started the spurt with a 3-pointer. Nowell and Carter then drove to the basket for back-to-back layups. After Stanford’s Josh Sharma went 1-for-2 at the foul line, Carter hit a corner 3-pointer to push UW’s lead to seven points, 54-47, with 6:47 left.
But the Cardinal wouldn’t go away quietly. Sharma scored on a layup and a dunk before Marcus Sheffield drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 54 with 5:09 left.
Sheffield’s jumper with 3:27 left briefly gave Stanford a 57-56 lead, but Dickerson responded with a dunk at the other end. Sharma and Nowell then traded back-to-back jumpers, which put UW ahead 60-59 with 1:15 remaining.
