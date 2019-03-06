Huskies hold off Oregon State 81-76 in overtime

Washington has said it a hundred different ways this season: Everything starts with defense.
That’s been true before, and it was true again during its 81-76 overtime win over Oregon State (17-21, 9-8) on Wednesday night. The Huskies defense not only sent the game to overtime, but gave the them the opportunity take — and keep — the lead in the extra period.
With the score tied at 66 at the end of regulation, the Beavers had the ball and a chance to win the game with 22.4 seconds left. But the Huskies’ defense locked in and forced Stephen Thompson, Jr. into a wild 3-pointer that bounced off the back of the rim.
The Huskies (24-6, 15-2) never trailed in overtime.
After the Beavers won the tip in overtime, Hameir Wright came up with a steal that allowed Noah Dickerson to hit a jumper at the other end and put UW up 68-66.
Ethan Thompson then went 1-for-2 at the foul line. David Crisp responded by driving the line and dishing to Dickerson for a dunk. That gave the Huskies a 70-67 lead with 3:34 remaining.
A Tres Tinkle jumper cut UW’s advantage back to one point. But after Nowell went 2-for-2 at the foul line, the Huskies defense got a stop at the other en. Dickerson then made another layup to give UW a five-point cushion, 74-69, with 1:45 left.
Tinkle drained a 3-pointer to cut that advantage to two points, 74-72, with 1:19 left. But Crisp answered with a 3-pointer of his own to push UW’s advantage back to 77-72.
After Tinkle made two foul shots, Crisp went 1-for-2 at the line to give the Huskies a 78-74 lead with 29 seconds left. UW then regained possession on a held ball and Dickerson went 1-for-2 from the foul line.
With 3 seconds left, Tinkle made a layup that cut UW’s advantage to three points, 79-76, with 3 seconds left. But after Nowell was fouled, he drained both his free throws to produce the final score.
Dickerson finished with a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds. He scored seven of UW’s 15 points in overtime.
Crisp also had 22 points, while Jaylen Nowell added 18 points and five rebounds. Matisse Thybulle finished with nine points, four steals and two blocks.
Crisp didn’t miss a shot in the first half, scoring eight of UW’s first 11 points. He finished the first half with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Tinkle led Oregon State with 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting.
The Huskies will wrap up the regular season at home against Oregon on Saturday.
