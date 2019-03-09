Washington-Oregon: Preview and breakdown

OREGON (18-12, 9-8) AT WASHINGTON (24-6, 15-2)
Saturday, 7 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.3, 5.5 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg
22 Dominic Green, F (6-6, sr.): 6.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
OREGON
13 Paul White, F (6-9, sr.): 10.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg
3 Payton Pritchard, G (6-2, jr.): 21.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg
2 Louis King, F (6-9, fr.): 12.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
14 Kenny Wooten, F (6-9, so.): 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg
33 Francis Okoro, F (6-9, fr.): 2.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Scouting report: Washington will honor its four seniors — David Crisp, Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson and Dominic Green — before the game. They have played in 508 career games, scoring a total of 4,811 points. Head coach Mike Hopkins said Friday that Green will start in place of sophomore Hameir Wright.
The Huskies are coming off an overtime victory over Oregon State. Their 15 Pac-12 wins are their most conference victories since the 1983-84 season. They have already clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.
Oregon has won three straight games. The Ducks’ seed for the conference tournament has yet to be determined.
UW won a wild first game between the teams. The Huskies led 51-42 in the second half before Oregon used a 14-0 run to pull ahead 56-51. Then, with the score tied at 56, the Ducks’ Payton Pritchard turned the ball over.
He then fouled Jaylen Nowell on the arm as UW’s sophomore guard heaved a last-second, desperation 3-pointer. Nowell sank all three foul shots to give the Huskies the road victory.
The Ducks frustrated UW with their full court press, which allowed them to climb back into the game and grab the lead. The Huskies turned the ball over 19 times.
Nowell finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Crisp had 18 points and five assists while Noah Dickerson added 11 point and four rebounds. King Louis led Oregon with 19 points. Miles Norris had 10 off the bench.
