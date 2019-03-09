Huskies suffer first home loss of the season, fall to Oregon on senior night

SEATTLE — They got standing ovations, those four seniors. With 31.7 seconds remaining, head coach Mike Hopkins subbed them out all at once. They untucked their jerseys, walked slowly to the bench. Hopkins and their teammates greeted them with hugs.
But there were no smiles.
David Crisp and Noah Dickerson stood at the edge of the tunnel, embracing as time ran out on Oregon’s 55-47 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday night. It was UW’s first home loss of the season.
The Huskies won every other game at Alaska Airlines Arena this year. They ran away with some of them. They had to scratch and claw for others. The sold-out crowd on Saturday night was just waiting for them to do it again. But UW could never quite get there, and the last home game for Crisp, Dickerson, Matisse Thybulle and Dominic Green didn’t go the way any of them envisioned.
The Huskies fell behind by 16 points in the first half, but fought back with a 10-3 run before halftime and a 9-3 stretch to open the second. Time and again, they pulled within three points. But Oregon always responded.
The sold-out crowd stood and cheered and begged. Jaylen Nowell repeatedly drove to the basket. Dickerson drew fouls inside, once diving for his own offensive rebound on a missed free throw and drawing the fifth foul on the Ducks’ Paul White.
But the hole was too deep, and the Huskies were too off-balance. They allowed Oregon to shoot 42.9 percent for the game. UW went shot 33.3 percent and went 3-for-20 from beyond the arc.
Nowell and Dickerson each finished with double figures. Nowell had 17 points, while Dickerson had 14 points and 16 rebounds. But no other player reached double figures.
Thybulle had his usual stat line: Six points, five steals, three blocks. But he was 2-of-7 from the field. David Crisp didn’t make a shot until late in the second half. He finished with four points on 1-of-7 shooting.
The dagger came with 2:10 left in the game and UW trailing 50-44. After Payton Pritchard stole the ball from Nowell, Louis King drained a 3-pointer at the other end to extend Oregon’s lead to 53-44. The Huskies never recovered.
Thybulle opened the game with a 3-pointer and hit two in the first six minutes, but it took nearly 7 minutes for UW to score again on a Nowell jumper.
The Ducks shot 44.4 percent in the first half and forced eight Husky turnovers. UW shot 21.7 percent from the field (5-for-23) and 22.2 percent from the 3-point line (2-for-9). The Ducks outscored UW 24-8 over the first 15 minutes of the first half.
Despite their shooting woes, the Huskies managed to go into halftime trailing by just nine points, 27-18.
