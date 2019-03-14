Huskies advance to Pac-12 tournament semifinals with 78-75 victory over USC

Mike Hopkins couldn’t have drawn it up any better.
With No. 1 seed Washington clinging to a one-point lead with 1:10 left in Thursday’s Pac-12 quarterfinal, Hopkins called a 20-second timeout. And then, within in a span of 5 seconds, this happened:
Dominic Green drained a 3-pointer, pushing UW’s advantage back to four-points. Then, Matisse Thybulle came up with his fifth steal , sprinted to the other end and slammed home a windmill dunk that brought the T-Mobile Arena crowd to its feet.
The Trojans tried, but they couldn’t come back after that. The Huskies gave them an opportunity, missing enough foul shots that No. 8 seed USC was down three and had a chance to tie with 7 seconds remaining. But the Trojans turned it over instead, and UW held on for a 78-75 victory.
The Huskies will face the winner of Oregon State and Colorado in Friday’s Pac-12 tournament semifinals.
UW never trailed in the game. The Huskies led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but USC trimmed the deficit to 43-38 by halftime. Even when UW pulled ahead by 10 points with 7:57 left in the game, the Trojans refused to go away quietly.
Instead, USC rattled off six straight points to pull back within four points, 67-63, with 4:48 remaining. Thybulle responded for the Huskies, scoring his first points on a dunk off an assist from David Crisp. But Kevin Porter Jr.’s dunk at the other end pulled the Trojans back within four points, 69-65, with 3:17 remaining.
After back-to-back turnovers, Crisp came up with a steal for UW that led to a Jaylen Nowell layup, pushing the Huskies’ advantage to 71-65 with 2:03 left. Bennie Boatwright drained a 3-pointer at the other end, pulling the Trojans within three points, 71-68, with 1:44 remaining.
After Nowell went 1-for-2 at the free throw line to put UW up 72-68 with with 1:27 left, Mathews drained a 3-pointer to cut the Huskies’ advantage to a single point.
That’s when Hopkins called timeout.
Nowell led UW with 24 points while Crisp added 18 and Nahziah Carter had 13 off the bench. Three players scored 17 for USC.
