Washington-Colorado: Preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

March 15, 2019 10:46 AM

University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) tips in a shot by University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Joshua Bessex

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT

No. 5 COLORADO (21-11, 10-8) VS. NO. 1 WASHINGTON (25-7, 15-1)

Friday, 6 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

COLORADO

25 McKinley Wright, G (6-0, so.) 13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg

0 Shane Gatling, G (6-2, jr.): 10.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

1 Tyler Bey, F (6-7, so.): 13.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg

21 Evan Battey, F (6-8, fr.): 8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg

5 D’Shawn Schwartz, G (6-7, so.): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.6 ppg, 2.3 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.3, 5.4 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Scouting report: No. 1 seed Washington advanced to the Pac-12 tournament semifinals with a 78-75 victory over No. 8 USC. The Huskies will face fifth-seeded Colorado, who topped No. 4 seed Oregon State 73-58 in the semifinals. The Buffaloes beat Cal in the first round.

Colorado has won five straight games with the last loss came against UW.

The Huskies won both games against Colorado this season. They beat the Buffaloes 77-70 on the road before topping them 64-55 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb 23.

In the first meeting, UW got off to a fast start. The Huskies jumped out to 12-0 lead and shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, including 61.5 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado rallied to pull within one point in the second half, but UW held on for the win.

In the second game, UW had a 35-27 advantage at the break and led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Matisse Thybulle was the star for the Huskies, finishing with 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds in 24 minutes.

In Wednesday’s victory over USC, Jaylen Nowell paced the Huskies with 24 points and seven rebounds. David Crisp had 18 points and six assists.

McKinley Wright led Colorado in the win over Oregon State. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Shane Gatling added 15 points and six rebounds.

