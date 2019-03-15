Washington-Colorado: Preview and breakdown

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT
No. 5 COLORADO (21-11, 10-8) VS. NO. 1 WASHINGTON (25-7, 15-1)
Friday, 6 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
COLORADO
25 McKinley Wright, G (6-0, so.) 13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg
0 Shane Gatling, G (6-2, jr.): 10.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
1 Tyler Bey, F (6-7, so.): 13.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg
21 Evan Battey, F (6-8, fr.): 8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg
5 D’Shawn Schwartz, G (6-7, so.): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.6 ppg, 2.3 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.3, 5.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Scouting report: No. 1 seed Washington advanced to the Pac-12 tournament semifinals with a 78-75 victory over No. 8 USC. The Huskies will face fifth-seeded Colorado, who topped No. 4 seed Oregon State 73-58 in the semifinals. The Buffaloes beat Cal in the first round.
Colorado has won five straight games with the last loss came against UW.
The Huskies won both games against Colorado this season. They beat the Buffaloes 77-70 on the road before topping them 64-55 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb 23.
In the first meeting, UW got off to a fast start. The Huskies jumped out to 12-0 lead and shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, including 61.5 percent from the 3-point line. Colorado rallied to pull within one point in the second half, but UW held on for the win.
In the second game, UW had a 35-27 advantage at the break and led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Matisse Thybulle was the star for the Huskies, finishing with 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds in 24 minutes.
In Wednesday’s victory over USC, Jaylen Nowell paced the Huskies with 24 points and seven rebounds. David Crisp had 18 points and six assists.
McKinley Wright led Colorado in the win over Oregon State. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Shane Gatling added 15 points and six rebounds.
