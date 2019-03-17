They’re in. Huskies earn No. 9 seed in NCAA Tournament.

While Saturday’s loss in the Pac-12 championship game had some fans nervous about Washington’s NCAA Tournament fate, the Huskies did hear their name called on Sunday.
UW (26-8) was given a No. 9 seed in the Midwest region. It will play No. 8 seed Utah State (26-8) in Columbus, Ohio on Friday. The winner will play No. 1 seed North Carolina or No. 16 seed Iona.
It’s the Huskies’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. A No. 7 seed, they beat No. 10 seed Georgia before falling to second-seeded North Carolina. UW won the Pac-12 regular season championship this season after starting 10-0 in conference play.
Utah State’s last NCAA Tournament appearance also came in 2011. The Aggies last won a tournament game in 2001 when it beat Ohio State 77-68 in overtime. They won the Mountain West regular season and tournament championship this season.
The Pac-12 got three teams in the field. No. 12 seed Oregon, who received the conference’s automatic bud, will face fifth-seeded Wisconsin. No. 11 seed Arizona State will head to the First Four to face fellow 11 seed St. John’s
