Huskies aim to stay aggressive against Utah State shot blocker Neemias Queta

In Washington’s two losses to Oregon this season, Kenny Wooten recorded six blocks. He had four in the Ducks’ Pac-12 championship game victory alone.
Wooten’s mere presence played a large role in locking down UW’s offense, and Washington head coach Mike Hopkins explained why after the game.
“We had some good possessions,” Hopkins said Saturday. “The three or four times we got the ball around the basket, the Kenny Wooten factor came out. We couldn’t get to the foul line, and I thought that was the big difference in the game. … They were a little bit more aggressive on the attack.”
UW shot just eight foul shots against the Ducks, all in the second half.
Now the Huskies are set to face another imposing post player: Utah State’s Neemias Queta. A 6-foot-11, 240-pound center, Queta was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
With 11.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, he nearly averages a double-double. He also averages 2.4 blocks, which ranks 14th in the country. He had three or more blocks 15 times this season. He recorded six blocks twice.
“It’s like when you learn about surfing,” Hopkins said. “You don’t swim against the current. You swim toward the big wave. When you play against a shot blocker, you can’t go away from him because you give him space. You got to take away space and you got to be aggressive at him.
“I felt like in certain games that we were going away. You got to go at it. I think that will be a big part of it.”
Point guard David Crisp said the Huskies need to be aware that if Queta comes over to block a shot, somebody else is going to be open. Often, they failed to look for that option against Oregon.
“Just going in there with a plan, not just going out of control,” Crisp said. “Going in there, drawing defenders and kicking off. That’s when our offense is at its best when we’re driving in and knowing that we got guys open on the wings or a big man that we can dump it off to.”
The Thybulle question
Hopkins considered an interesting inquiry during his press conference on Tuesday: Would non-Pac-12 referees know what to do with Matisse Thybulle?
The Huskies’ senior guard is the back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist. He set the Pac-12 records for steals in a single-season and career steals, and he’s also the first college basketball player on record to have a 110-steal, 50-block season, according to Huskies’ play-by-play host Tony Castricone.
In other words, Thybulle and his 7-foot wingspan can do things no other guard in the country can do. Because of that, he can be a difficult player to officiate.
“The biggest thing in the NCAA Tournament is referees,” Hopkins said. “You get East Coast referees, there’s going to be a lot of banging and physical play. Everything’s different. …
“It’s going to be an interesting deal. Those become the environmental deals that you’re not really used to. You just got to go out and play and you got to be able to adapt to the way the game’s being played.”
Win or go home
Crisp said he always tries to play every game like it’s his last, but there is a different feeling for the the senior now that it’s true.
“It makes you appreciate everything that much more and it makes you want to play that much harder,” he said. “The sense of urgency is there. A lot of times, when we haven’t been successful in the past, it’s because there hasn’t been that sense of urgency. This is going to help us.”
That sense of urgency is something Crisp felt the Huskies lacked when they fell behind Colorado at halftime of the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.
“Sometimes it’s kind of hard to find energy when there’s no crowd there or sometimes early in the season,” he said. “Now, every game is win or go home. We’re always going to have that energy. Now we just got to stay poised.”
Two seasons after finishing 9-22, the Huskies are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. That makes it the first — and last — appearance for UW’s four seniors.
Asked what he’s looking forward to the most, Crisp’s answer was immediate: Everything.
“Just that first step out on that court on game day,” he said. “Just getting the feel of the atmosphere. That’s definitely going to be something I’m looking forward to, just the first time. That’s going to be cool.”
