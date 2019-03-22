Washington-Utah State: Preview and breakdown

NO. 9 WASHINGTON (26-8) VS. NO. 8 UTAH STATE (28-6)
Friday, 3:50 p.m. PT, Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: TNT
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.2, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 6.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
UTAH STATE
5 Sam Merrill, G (6-5, jr.): 21.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg
23 Neemias Queta, C (6-11, fr.): 11.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg
16 Abel Porter, G (6-3, so.): 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg
22 Brock Miller, G (6-6, fr.): 8.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg
10 Quinn Taylor, F (6-8, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
UW prides itself on defense, but the Huskies could always use some offensive help. They hit 13 3-pointers in their victory over USC in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. When UW is shooting well from outside, it opens up the interior for Noah Dickerson. It would also allow them to drive to the basket and kick the ball out and away from Utah State shot blocker Neemias Queta. If the Huskies’ shots are falling early, that could make all the difference.
WHY WASHINGTON CAN WIN
Defense. UW is capable of locking teams down defensively. We saw it several times this season, mostly recently in the second-half of the Huskies’ victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals. Head coach Mike Hopkins said the coaches planned to stress defense in the days leading up to the game. Even if UW’s offense isn’t at its best, the Huskies can stay in a game with defense.
WHY UTAH STATE CAN WIN
Hopkins said UW was playing its best basketball during its 10-0 start to Pac-12 play, but Utah State is playing its best basketball right now. The Aggies are the hottest team in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve won 17 of their last 18 games and will enter on a 10-game winning streak. Utah State has the No. 9 field goal percentage defense in the country. The Aggies are holding teams to 39.1 percent from the field. San Diego State went just 10-of-27 in the second half of the Mountain West tournament championship game.
KEY STAT
21.2: Sam Merrill’s scoring average. Merrill, the Mountain West Player of the Year, is also the Aggies’ leading scorer. Throughout the season, UW has said it focuses on shutting down the other team’s best player. In this case, that’s Merrill. The Huskies will have the best chance of winning if they can hold him below his season average.
WASHINGTON PLAYER TO WATCH
Matisse Thybulle, for multiple reasons. The back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year can completely change a game with his defense. But his aggressive style and unique abilities can also get him in foul trouble. If Thybulle can’t stay on the floor, the Huskies could be in trouble.
UTAH STATE PLAYER TO WATCH
Neemias Queta. While Merrill is dangerous, UW could have the most issues with Queta inside. The Huskies struggled to attack the basket against Oregon’s Kernny Wooten in the Pac-12 championship game. Wooten had four blocks in that game. Queta averages 2.4 and has recorded three or more 15 times this season.
