UW, Mike Hopkins agree to new six-year contract

Washington and head coach Mike Hopkins have agreed to a new six-year contract, athletic director Jen Cohen announced on Thursday. The deal will keep Hopkins at UW through the 2024-2025.
Hopkins was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in each of his first two seasons with the Huskies.
UW finished 9-22 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12 in 2016-17, the season before Hopkins took over. Last year, Hopkins guided the Huskies to a 21-13 finish, including 10-8 in the Pac-12. UW also advanced to the second-round of the NIT.
This season, the Huskies are 26-8. They finished 15-3 in Pac-12 play, winning the regular season title. They also advanced to the Pac-12 tournament championship game and are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. A No. 9 seed, UW will face eighth-seeded Utah State on Friday.
“Coach Hopkins has led our men’s basketball program back to national prominence in just two short years and I couldn’t be more ecstatic to extend his contract,” Cohen said in a UW release. “Not only has Coach Hopkins made an immediate impact on the on-court success of our men’s basketball program, but he has fully embraced this campus and the entire city of Seattle.”
Hopkins is just the second UW coach to reach 20 wins in his first two years.
When Hopkins was hired in 2017, he signed a six-year deal worth a total of $12.3 million. He earned $80,000 in bonuses this season: $40,000 for winning the Pac-12 regular-season title, $25,000 for reaching the NCAA tournament and $15,000 for being named the conference’s coach of the year.
USA Today recently released a 2019 salary database for Division I coaches. Hopkins came in ninth in the conference, not including USC and Stanford. The details of the new deal have not been released.
“I’ve always said ‘people, place and potential’ matter and Washington is exactly where I want to be,” Hopkins said in the release. “Our program is surrounded by great people and we’ve made some great strides in our first two years here.”
