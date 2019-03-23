Washington-North Carolina: Preview and breakdown

NO. 9 WASHINGTON (27-8) VS. NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (28-6)
Sunday, 11:40 a.m. PT, Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: CBS
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.3, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
NORTH CAROLINA
13 Cameron Johnson, G (6-9, gr.): 17.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
32 Luke Maye, F (6-8, sr.): 14.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg
2 Coby White, G (6-5, fr.): 16.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
15 Garrison Brooks, F (6-9, so.): 8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
24 Kenny Williams, G (6-4, sr.): 8.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
UW’s offense. While the Huskies will tell everyone who will listen that their focus is on defense, they’ll need both to top North Carolina. UW is coming off one of its best offensive performances of the season. It shot 49 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from the 3-point line in the win over Utah State. The Huskies went 6-of-7 from beyond the arc in the second half.
WHY WASHINGTON CAN WIN
Defense. Even if UW’s offense drops off, the Huskies can stay in the game with their defense. They held Utah State to 35.2 percent shooting and the Aggies went 8-for-30 from the field in the second half. When UW is at its best, the Huskies are one of the best defensive teams in the country. They’ll need that kind of performance to limit North Carolina, who has the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation at 86.1 points per game.
WHY NORTH CAROLINA CAN WIN
That offense, for one. The Tar Heels haven’t scored less than 70 points since their 69-61 loss to Virginia on Feb. 11. They shoot 46.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. Three players average double figures. After going into halftime trailing Iona 38-33 on Friday night, North Carolina exploded for 55 points in the second half to win 88-73.
KEY STAT
43.5, the Tar Heels’ rebounds per game. They are the top rebounding team in the country. They also out-rebound opponents by 9.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the nation. North Carolina had 25 second-chance points against Iona. Rebounding has never been a strength for UW, who averages 31.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies win in other ways, but limiting the Tar Heels second-chance opportunities will be vital.
WASHINGTON PLAYER TO WATCH
Noah Dickerson. Dickerson had one of his best games of the season against the Aggies, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. He was a force inside and UW will need more of that against Luke Maye and North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA PLAYER TO WATCH
Cameron Johnson. Johnson is the Tar Heels’ leading scorer. He shoots 39.6 percent from the 3-point line and 46.7 percent from the 3-point line, which ranks fifth in the country. Johnson is the kind of player that can break open a game offensively and he’ll be a big challenge for UW’s defense.
