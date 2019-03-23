Huskies are underdogs against top-seeded North Carolina. And they wouldn’t have it any other way

Washington noticed.
No matter how hard the Huskies try, it’s impossible to completely ignore outside noise. So ninth-seeded UW knew exactly how few experts picked them to beat No. 8 seed Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
There was one video, said senior Matisse Thybulle, where a bracketologist completely skipped over the Huskies to discuss how Utah State matched up with top-seed North Carolina. And if you scroll back far enough on ESPN.com, you’ll find Joe Lunardi confidently declaring that the Huskies would be one-and-done.
Forward Noah Dickerson said he honestly tries not to pay attention to the media, and he tends to ignore projections and analysis. But he does know this: The Pac-12 hasn’t gotten the respect this season he believes it deserves. That’s why he goes into every game assuming the Huskies were picked to lose.
As for Thybulle, he just has one thing to say to the critics and doubters, the ones who didn’t believe UW even belonged in the NCAA Tournament and definitely didn’t think it would run away with a first-round victory.
Don’t stop.
“It’s no secret we haven’t handled success well the last two years,” Thybulle said. “The second we get ranked we lose to a team we’re not supposed to lose to. That chip on our shoulder, it’s almost given to us when people pick us to lose a game. We thank them.”
The Huskies were ranked No. 25 in the AP preseason poll, but quickly dropped out after falling at Auburn in the second game of the season. And then they hit their stride, putting together a 12-game winning streak and starting 10-0 in Pac-12 play.
But UW didn’t find itself back in the national conversation until late February. And then the Huskies traveled to Cal — a team that hadn’t won a conference game up to that point — and lost.
After that, UW limped to the end of the regular season. It then reached the Pac-12 tournament championship game before falling to Oregon by 20 points. By the time the brackets were revealed, the Huskies were underdogs again.
And they like it there just fine.
“We love it,” Thybulle said. “Being the underdog is like the best place to be. You got nothing to lose and everything to prove.”
That mindset started long before this season, said senior point guard David Crisp. It’s driven the Huskies’ success over the past two years.
“After we had that year when we went 9-22, everybody counted us out,” Crisp said. “Everybody thought we were terrible. Everybody was coming at our social media. They still do. Everybody just doubts us. They continually doubt us. That just adds fuel to our fire. That makes the chip on our shoulder grow. Whenever that chip is huge, it’s tough to beat us.”
UW’s underdog status certainly won’t change against North Carolina on Sunday. The Tar Heels are one of three No. 1 seeds from the ACC, which is considered one of the best — if not the best — basketball conferences in the country.
The Pac-12, on the other hand, got just three teams in the NCAA Tournament and has the lowest RPI of any of the major conferences. The Huskies are aware of the criticism their conference has faced. They want to win even more because of it.
“They try to say the Pac-12, it’s a down year,” said sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell. “We don’t take lightly to that. With (Oregon and Arizona State) winning their first game as well, happy for those guys. We’re ready to come out and play against this ACC team and give it our best shot.”
The Huskies unanimously agreed that their difficult non-conference schedule — it was ranked No. 14 in the nation — helped prepare them to face the Tar Heels. All season, head coach Mike Hopkins stressed the importance of UW facing Auburn and Gonzaga and Virginia Tech and Minnesota.
The Huskies were getting ready for something — and that something is here now.
“When you set yourself up to know how to play in a big game against a big team, it’s no longer new when you get back to it,” Thybulle said. “We’re at the biggest stage you can play on now but these games are nothing new to us because we’ve playing against these kind of teams all year.”
UW learned more than a few lessons during that non-conference slate. They now understand the importance of poise, of playing a complete game, of locking down defensively even when their offense is struggling.
But more than anything else, Thybulle said the challenging schedule showed them how to stick together. UW didn’t win any of those games, but it stepped into Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center, one of the toughest places to play in the country, and never flinched. The Huskies fell, 81-79, but they put together of their best second halves of the season.
“We learned we have to be extremely together,” Crisp said. “If we’re not together, if we don’t have an us-against-the-world mentality, somebody is going to run through us.
“And being mentally locked in. If we’re not mentally locked in, we don’t stand a chance. We’ve got the players. We’ve got athleticism. We got the game plan, we got it all. If we’re not locked in and we’re not together, it’s not going to work.”
Thybulle said the Huskies can use the Gonzaga experience on Sunday when they face the heavily-favored Tar Heels and their thousands of fans. Few expect the Huskies to win, and that’s exactly how UW likes it.
“People are always saying that we’re going to lose,” said senior Dominic Green. “They’re never saying that we’re going to win. So, OK. We want to go prove them wrong.”
