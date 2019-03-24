Legacy of Huskies’ seniors intact after second-round NCAA Tournament loss to North Carolina

It took four years, a 9-22 season and a coaching change for David Crisp to get to this moment.
Sitting in Washington’s quiet locker room after the 81-59 loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the senior point guard thought back to when he was 17 years old and first making his commitment to the Huskies.
Tears in his eyes, Crisp released a long breath and leaned back in his chair. He took a second to collect his thoughts, to find a way to sum up what he has often called a roller coaster of a career.
After a moment, he found the words: It was everything he wanted it to be.
“I just wanted to win,” he said. “I wanted the community to love me. I wanted the fans to love me. I wanted to come in and do whatever it took to help the team win and get to the tournament all the time.
“There was a lot of struggles but to finally come in and prevail at the end, it just means the world to me. It’s been a blessing.”
With a minute left in UW’s loss to North Carolina, head coach Mike Hopkins emptied his bench, allowing Crisp and his three fellow seniors — Matisse Thybulle, Dominic Green and Noah Dickerson — to get a standing ovation from the hundreds of Husky fans in attendance.
They each shared a long hug with Hopkins before working their way down the line, embracing teammates and assistant coaches and finally, each other. Then the class that transformed UW’s program, taking it from nine wins to the NCAA Tournament in just two seniors, walked off the floor in Husky uniforms for the last time.
Afterward, there was an air of calmness about Green, like the satisfaction of a job well done. He sat in front of his locker, hood up, fiddling on his phone. He talked with pride about what the seniors built and with genuine excitement about the program’s future.
If it had to end, he wanted it to end this way.
“I’m glad it ended in the tournament and not right after the season was over,” he said. “I’m glad we got to where we were. There are not really any disappointments that I have.”
There was a sense of loss in UW’s locker room, the sensation of something special coming to an end. But true to Green’s point, there wasn’t much disappointment. Thybulle said when he walked off the court with his classmates, all he could think about was how far they’d come.
“A lot of teams don’t even get to play in the NCAA Tournament,” he said, “and we went from being one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 my sophomore year to winning the Pac-12 outright by three games and winning a game in the NCAA Tournament.”
Ninth-seeded UW trailed by just eight points, 41-33, at halftime. But the No. 1 seed Tar Heels exploded out of the break, starting on a 13-3 run that kept the Huskies from finding any traction.
Between shooting 29 percent (9-of-31) in the second half and getting out rebounded 48-24 — including 15-8 on the offensive glass — UW just couldn’t find a way back into the game. North Carolina picked apart the UW zone, shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line after halftime.
Sophomore Nahziah Carter scored 10 points off the bench, and he’ll be a key piece for the Huskies next season. But asked what he learned from this senior class, Carter didn’t once mention anything about basketball.
“Being a family,” he said quietly but without hesitation. “These guys have been together forever. They’ve been through the worst and they’ve been through the best now. For them to just stay strong and stay here with the team, it says a lot about loyalty and buying into what the coach is talking about.”
If Crisp could pick a legacy to leave behind, that’s the one he would choose.
“Everybody saw us at our lowest point,” he said. “Everybody saw, they thought it couldn’t get any worse than where we were at. When you hit rock bottom, you see what you’re made of. That’s when your character comes out. You see who you really are.
“A lot of guys could’ve left. A lot of guys could’ve run away from the struggles. Coach Hop came in, all the seniors stayed and we were determined to put UW back on the map. You see how far we’ve went these last two years and it’s just a testament to how much being together and how much believing and being a family can take you.”
The Huskies will look different next year. Crisp, Thybulle, Green and Dickerson will be gone. Sophomore Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 Player of the Year who led UW with 12 points, could leave for the NBA Draft.
Whatever he decides, Nowell’s message to the seniors would stay the same.
“Honestly, I can only say thank you,” he said. “Really. Those guys, they came in and worked their butts off everyday. I’m more than happy to have them as teammates. It was a really fun year. It was great leadership. They all showed their own kind of leadership. I loved playing with these guys.”
In the four seniors, the Huskies had three 1,000 point scorers.
Matisse Thybulle, who owns the Pac-12 records for all-time steals and steals in a season, was the back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s the likely Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, too.
Dickerson earned honorable mention in the conference a year after making the first team. Crisp became a point guard as a junior out necessity and finished second all-time in school history in 3-pointers. And Hopkins often talked of Green’s sacrifice in embracing his role as a sharpshooter off the bench.
Together, they laid the foundation for UW’s future. The program isn’t the same one they walked into four years ago.
Crisp isn’t the same, either.
“I just appreciate life so much more,” he said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity. Not that I wasn’t before but these four years in college, a lot of people tell me it’ll be the last time that you can really have a bond like we do with a group of guys where they’re like your brothers and everything like that.
“Every single day, every moment, I cherish it. I just tried to make as memories as I can because in the end that’s all you have.”
