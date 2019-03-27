NBA draft decision looming for Washington sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell

Jaylen Nowell has until April 22 to declare for the NBA Draft. Right now, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins doesn’t know which way the sophomore guard is leaning.
In the coming weeks, Hopkins said he will likely sit down with Nowell and his family to discuss the future. Nowell, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He shot 50.2 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from the 3-point line.
“There’s a process,” Hopkins said during an season-ending meeting with the media on Wednesday. “My philosophy has always been I want what’s best for the kids. … We’ll sit down with Jaylen and go through the pros and cons. We’re there to give him information and support, 100 percent.”
The NCAA changed its early-entry rules in 2016. While still maintaining their NCAA eligibility, players can attend the NBA combine and team workouts between the early-entry eligibility deadline on April 21 and May 29, which is 10 days after the end of the combine.
As long as Nowell doesn’t hire an agent, he could test the NBA waters but still return to UW for his junior season.
“Even if he puts his name in, it gives him options,” Hopkins said. “If he wants to go and find out what they say about him and learn a little bit more because I know he wants to learn. He wants to do what he can do to get better.”
NBAdraft.net lists Nowell as the No. 36 player in the draft and projects him as the No. 34 pick, which would be early in the second round.
“I haven’t looked at is it a weak draft, is it a good draft, what’s next year’s draft,” Hopkins said, adding that’s information he’ll gather with his staff and share with Nowell. “It’s our job to give him the best information possible so he can make the best decision for him and his family possible. We’ll go from there.
“There’s a lot of bonuses to staying in school. He could be in a situation where he could graduate in three years and then decide to take that step. That’s a great thing about the University of Washington is once you have that scholarship, you can go and come back. That scholarship is forever. Education is obviously a huge piece for his family and for us.”
Looking to the future
North Carolina exploited UW’s lack of size during its second-round NCAA Tournament win. But Hopkins said the Huskies will have a new look next year, and size will play a key role.
UW will return 6-foot-9 starting forward Hameir Wright and 6-foot-11 Sam Timmins.
Freshman Bryan Penn-Johnson, a 7-foot center, was a four-star recruit considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 1 player in Utah and No. 21 center in his class. He played sparingly in the first five games of the season before injuring his foot and never returning, so he maintains his eligibility.
Nate Roberts (6-10) and Riley Sorn (7-4), both three-star centers, never saw the floor this season. Sophomore guard Nahziah Carter and freshman guard Jamal Bey are both 6-foot-6.
UW will also add five-star commit Isaiah Stewart, who 247Sports.com ranks as the the No. 6 player in the nation, No. 1 player in Indiana and No. 3 center in the country. Already impressing at McDonald’s All-American Game practices, he’ll give the Huskies an elite presence inside.
“Next year, you could have them hold hands sideline-to-sideline,” Hopkins said. “That’s a big difference than when you have a 6-3 guy at the back of the zone and your center is 6-7 and you’re going in there and it’s David and Goliath. There’s different battles.
“We’re going to have a lot of size. That was one of our weaknesses the year before. We played our veterans. We got good size. We’ve got improved athleticism in a lot of different ways. But we’re going to be new. They’re going to be in new roles and that’s going to be a challenge.”
Finding leadership
The Huskies will lose the on-the-court production of seniors Matisse Thybulle, David Crisp, Noah Dickerson and Dominic Green next season. And perhaps just as significantly, they’ll lose their leadership.
Crisp was the unquestioned emotional leader of this year’s team while the other seniors took control in their own ways. The underclassmen talked throughout the year about their calming presence on the court, especially in close games.
Filling those gaps will be an an important of preparing for next season, Hopkins said.
Other than Nowell, Hopkins pointed to Carter as a potential leader. Carter averaged 8.1 points off the bench this season.
“People respect him,” Hopkins said. “There’s guys that are natural leaders, just comes with the territory, it’s what they are. Then you have guys you can teach to be leaders. They have great leadership ability, you just got to take them out of their shell and let them be guys that do that.
“When you’re a leader, you got to do everything right. … And Naz is that guy. Naz does everything right, from work ethic and being a great person and making a difference.”
Hopkins also said freshman point guard Elijah Hardy and Quade Green — a former five-star recruit who transferred from Kentucky and will become eligible at the start of the winter quarter — have natural leadership abilities.
“That’s what they are,” Hopkins said, “and then you have guys that can turn into great leaders. I thought Jaylen was a guy that just evolved like no other. His game and his personality and feeling comfortable in his own skin, being vocal, especially when he came in with four seniors.”
Going international
Hopkins said UW trying to schedule an international tour, which would allow a young team to gain more experience heading into the season. He didn’t provide any details.
Teams can make an international trip once every four years.
