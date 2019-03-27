Washington Huskies spring football preview: Quarterbacks

Washington opens spring football practices on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp, starting with the quarterbacks.
UW will be working through plenty of turnover this season, including at quarterback, where it will have to replace a four-year starter in Jake Browning. But Husky fans will be excitedly awaiting the debut of a certain high-profile transfer.
Who’s missing?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Obviously Browning, who started 53 of the possible 54 games of his career. He won 39, the most ever by a Pac-12 quarterback. Browning also set several UW season and career records, including career yards (12,296), career touchdown passes (94) and career completions (958).
Familiar faces
Sophomore Jacob Haener played in four games last season. He made his career debut against North Dakota, completing 7-of-7 passes for 110 yards and 12-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones. He also saw action against BYU, Oregon State and in a controversial move, late in the loss to Cal.
Keep an eye on
Who else but Jacob Eason? Fans have long been ready for the 6-foot-6 transfer from Georgia to take the field, and he’s the favorite to take over for Browning in the starting role after red-shirting last season. Eason, a former five-star recruit, will be a fourth-year junior in 2019.
Eason was named the 2018 Offensive Scout Squad MVP.
“Our two hard work days of the week … we let (Eason) go,” defensive coordinator Jammy Lake said in January. “Like he has the scout card, but it’s like, ‘Eason, let’s go. Try to dice us up, try to beat us.’ Definitely made us better to have an elite quarterback like that to face week in, week out.”
As a true freshman in 2016, Eason started 12 of 13 games for Georgia. He completed 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Bulldogs went 8-5 and beat TCU in the Liberty Bowl. He opened 2017 as the starter but was injured in the season opener, subsequently losing the job and then transferring after the season.
Comments