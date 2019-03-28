Washington Huskies spring football preview: Wide receivers

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: Wide receivers.
This is an area where the Huskies experienced little turnover but UW does have new wide receivers coach in Junior Adams, who served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky for the past two seasons.
Who’s missing?
The Huskies have back all of their major contriubutors from last season. They also return Austin Osborne, Marquis Spiker and Trey Love, who redshirted.
Familiar faces
Starters Aaron Fuller, Ty Jones and Andre Baccellia — UW’s three leading receivers in 2018 — are all back. Fuller paced the Huskies with 58 catches for 874 yards and four touchdowns. Baccellia had 55 catches for 584 yards while Jones finished with 31 catches for 491 yards and six TDs.
Baccellia came on late in the year. He had five catches for 89 yards against Washington State and eight catches for 65 yards in the Pac-12 championship game. He then finished the season with 12 catches for 109 yards in the Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.
Quinten Pounds, who caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in 2018, also returns. And Chico McClatcher is back with the team. He stepped away last season for personal reasons after playing in eight games and recording nine catches for 134 yards.
Keep an eye on
UW has a lot of experience returning but could use another weapon to help the group take a step forward. Enter Spiker, perhaps? He didn’t play in any games last season while redshirting but he was a four-star recruit considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 9 wide receiver in the country and the No. 8 player in California. He was the highest-ranked player in the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class.
In 2017, Spiker had 83 catches for 1,490 receiving yards and 27 TDs as a senior in high school. Spiker has the size, speed and athleticism to make an impact.
