Washington Huskies spring football preview: Tight ends

In this Nov. 23, 2018 photo, Washington tight end Hunter Bryant holds the football after he made a catch for a touchdown against Washington State during the Apple Cup NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash. After spending more than half the season recovering from knee surgery in June 2018, Bryant has provided a boost for the Washington offense heading into the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP