Washington Huskies spring football preview: Tight ends

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: Tight ends.
Who’s missing?
UW lost Drew Sample, who started all 14 games last season. He was fourth on the team in receiving yards with 25 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards per catch.
Familiar faces
Mostly Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton. Otton played in all 14 games last season, finishing with 13 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per catch. Bryant, who suffered a knee injury and 2017 and underwent surgery after aggravating it in June, didn’t play until UW’s game against Stanford on Nov. 3.
Keep an eye on
Bryant. He’s a game-changer for UW’s offense and gives the Huskies a vertical threat. In just five games last season, he finished with 11 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown. That’s an average of 21.6 yards per catch.
Bryant was the Huskies’ third-leading receiver as a freshman in 2017, catching 22 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown.
“(Bryant’s) just a completely different weapon,” wide receiver Andre Baccellia said after the Apple Cup. “With his size and speed and just having him back and having him healthy, he’s just another weapon for our offense.”
Bryant led UW with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in that victory over Washington State. Now that he’s healthy, the Huskies should have him for a full season.
