Washington Huskies spring football preview: Running backs

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: Running backs
The Huskies lost a four-year starter in Myles Gaskin, but they have a talented group returning from last season that’s preparing to take a step forward.
Who’s missing?
Gaskin was the first player in Pac-12 history and the 10th in FBS to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons. He set the UW records for rushing yards (5,323) and career touchdowns for rushing (57) and total (62). He rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 259 carries last season.
Familiar faces
Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant. All three saw the field for the Huskies in 2018. McGrew had 50 carries for 226 yards and a touchdown while Pleasant finished with 32 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
When Gaskin and Ahmed were both injured against Oregon last season, McGrew and Pleasant filled in nicely. McGrew finished with eight carries for 30 yards in the loss. Pleasant had four carries for 30 yards, all coming in the second half. When Gaskin sat out of the win over Colorado, the three backups combined for 166 yards, prompting head coach Chris Petersen to call the group a “three-headed monster.”
After the loss to Oregon, tight end Drew Sample said: “In the games they might not get the looks that other guys do, but their big-play capability is there.”
The Huskies will find out more about that capability this season.
Keep an eye on
Ahmed, who rushed for 608 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 attempts last season. Along with McGrew and Pleasant, Ahmed will be a junior this season. After serving as Gaskin’s primary backup, he’ll now get his chance to take over as the Huskies’ feature back. He certainly has the speed to be successful: He ran a 4.32 second 40-yard dash at the Husky Combine earlier in March.
