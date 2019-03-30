Washington Huskies spring football preview: Offensive line

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: The offensive line.
This is a position group where the Huskies aren’t lacking for returning talent and experience.
Who’s missing?
Right tackle Kaleb McGary, who was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2017 and 2018. He was the 2018 winner of the Morris Trophy, given to the top offensive lineman in the conference. Jesse Sosebee is gone, too. He played in 53 games at UW, including all 14 last season.
Familiar faces
There are a lot of them.
Left tackle Trey Adams, named a second-team AP All-American in 2016, is back for a fifth season of eligibility after undergoing back surgery and missing the first 10 games of last season. Jared Hilbers started 11 games at left tackle in Adams’ place, and he’s back, too.
Starting center Nick Harris returns for his senior season. Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg are back after starting all 14 games at right guard and left guard, respectively. Other returning offensive linemen with experience: Henry Bainivalu and Henry Roberts.
Keep an eye on
Hilbers. With Adams back at left tackle, Hilbers seems primed to take over at right tackle for McGary. Hilbers earned praise from his teammates and coaches for his performance last season. Also of interest is Bainivalu, who played in all 14 games in 2018 and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
