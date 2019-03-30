Washington Huskies spring football preview: Linebackers

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.
To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: Linebackers.
Who’s missing?
At inside linebacker, Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett. Burr-Kirven, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, led the country with 176 total tackles last season and was third with 12.6 tackles per game. Bartlett had 73 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2018.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Also of note: Benning Potoa’e is now listed as a defensive lineman instead of an outside linebacker.
Familiar faces
Junior Ryan Bowman and sophomores Ariel Ngata and Joe Tryon are back at outside linebacker. Bowman played in all 14 games last season, starting three while Tryon played in 12 games, starting two. Ngata played in 12 games and had two tackles in his UW debut against Auburn.
Replacing Burr-Kirven and Bartlett inside won’t be easy, but look for Brandon Wellington and fifth-year senior Kyler Manu to compete to step into those roles. D.J. Beavers should also be in the mix, but he suffered a leg injury in the Rose Bowl and his status is still uncertain. Chris Petersen said in Feburary that Beavers was rehabbing. Manu played in all 14 games last season.
Keep an eye on
Wellington, a senior, who looks primed to become a full-time starter for the first time. After tearing his ACL in 2017, Wellington played in 10 games last season and started in the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl. He had eight tackles in the Apple Cup and seven in the Rose Bowl.
Comments