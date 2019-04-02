Washington Huskies spring football preview: Special teams

Washington kicker Peyton Henry (47) and Washington punter Race Porter (46) react after Henry’s missed field goal in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington will open spring football on April 3 and the month will culminate in the 2019 Fan Fest and Spring Preview on April 27.

To get you ready, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Huskies heading into spring camp. Next up: Special teams.

Who’s missing?

The Huskies have almost all of their pieces back here.

Familiar faces

Punters Joel Whitford and Race Porter both return. Whitford averaged 41.3 yards on 33 punts last season. Porter averaged 41.9 yards on 18 punts. Kick Peyton Henry is also back. He went 16-for-22 on field goals last season, making just one over 40 yards. Henry averaged 59.0 yards on 73 kickoffs and was 43-of-44 on extra points.





Aaron Fuller handled the majority of punt returns last season. Sean McGrew averaged 16.2 yards on eight kick returns while Chico McClatcher averaged 22.0 yards on two kick returns.





Keep an eye on

Freshman Tim Horn isn’t an early enrollee, so he won’t be at spring practice. But Horn is considered by 247Sports.com to be No. 3 kicker in the country. UW’s kicking game struggled last season — it was last in the Pac-12 in kickoff average (59.9 yards) — and Horn could be the answer.





“(Horn’s) got a really, really big leg and I think he’s super passionate about kicking. That’s one thing that really showed up,” head coach Chris Petersen said in December. “This guy is a tremendous worker and competitive. He’s been over here in our camp, and all the research, you can tell he’s just really focused on that.”



