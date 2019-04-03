Chris Petersen calls lofty expectations for Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason ‘unfair’

UW Huskies quarterbacks Jacob Eason (10) and Jacob Sirmon (11) run through drills during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Washington head coach Chris Petersen knows what’s been written, tweeted, shared and said about Jacob Eason. He’s no stranger to the lofty expectations surrounding the former five-star quarterback who has yet to actually play a game for the Huskies.

To Petersen, the amount of pressure that comes with all those projections is unfair. He’d like to see Eason avoid social media because of it, so he’d be happy to know Eason classified his online engagement as limited.





Eason stays connected with friends, participates in a few group chats, sends memes back-and-forth. But he steers clear of any sports talk. Other than the occasional NFL update, he keeps that information off his feed.





But despite a low social media profile, Eason hasn’t been able to completely avoid the high hopes of Husky fans.





As soon as he made the decision to transfer to UW from Georgia, the former Lake Stevens star was deemed the heir apparent to Jake Browning. Even while Eason sat out last season, fans awaited his debut by openly daydreaming about his potential.





“That’s just one of those things,” Eason said after UW’s first spring practice on Wednesday. “You take it and you notice it but you can’t let it affect you. I’ll do the best I can to please everyone but you can’t please everyone.”





Not even an professional quarterback, Petersen said wryly, could live up to the expectations for Eason.





“He hasn’t really played football in a long, long time,” Petersen said. “That’s the thing. This is a college guy that’s played one year of college football. … I just think it’s a disservice to him for you guys to put all this pressure on him because I’ve seen what’s out there and all this kind of stuff.





“He’s a college guy. He’s played one year of football. He’s got some really good talent but our other guys do as well. It’s not being talked about like it is with him. I think that’s like unfair. That’s why I hope he’s got everything off in terms of social media and that kind of stuff so he can just lock in. … It’s a hard game and there’s no perfect people and no perfect players. We got to all keep that in mind.”

Other than last season, Eason doesn’t believe he ever took a year off from competitive football. To deal with the unfamiliar territory, he simply reversed the schedule in his mind. Saturdays were his practices. Mondays through Thursdays were game days.





“Obviously I couldn’t play but I didn’t want that to affect me or affect any of the guys on the team,” said Eason, who split first-team reps with sophomore Jake Haener on Wednesday. “I think everything I did was to try and help the team get better, whether it was practicing being another quarterback, not necessarily with our offense but helping our defense get better. Those kind of things, just the small things.”





As a true freshman in 2016, Eason started 12 of 13 games for Georgia. He completed 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions. After opening the 2017 season as the Bulldogs’ starter, Eason was injured in the season opener, subsequently lost the starting job and transferred.





So Eason spent his time last season working with the scout team. He was named the 2018 Scout Squad Most Valuable Player, but said the experience he gained was more important.





“I think the coolest thing about that was bonding with some of the freshmen and the underclassmen who were also on the scout team, really seeing some of those guys work and buy into their role on the scout team,” Eason said. “There’s a lot of guys on the scout team that could’ve been the player of the year, not just me.”





As for Petersen, he did his part to curtail any deep readings of Eason’s unseen scout team performances.





“He did a nice job on the scout team,” Petersen said. “All three of those guys did, they did a really good job. But the scout team, especially for the quarterback, what are we talking about? I can be the scout team quarterback. It’s on a card. It’s not processing anything. It’s looking pretty throwing the ball. All those guys did that really well.





“It’s a whole different thing when it’s like there’s no card in front of you and you’re really processing and checking plays and changing protections and those type of things.”





Try as he might, though, Petersen likely won’t be able to dampen the hopes pinned on Eason.





On Wednesday at least, Eason appeared to take it all in stride. He talked evenly to the media that swarmed around him, touching on how easy it was to fit in with the Huskies’ locker room and how going against UW’s defense made him better. When a reporter wondered how much he was looking forward to the first game, Eason simply said he was taking it one practice at a time.





As for Petersen, he said the biggest thing he learned about Eason last season had nothing to do with football.





“He’s a really good guy,” Petersen said. “That’s what I learned. He obviously can sling the ball. You could see it in high school.





“I really liked him. I got to know him and be around him and see how he interacts with the guys. He just does a nice job of fitting in with everybody. That’s probably the number one thing that jumped out at me.”