What we learned from the UW Huskies’ first day of spring practice

UW Huskies head football coach Chris Peterson directs the Dawgs during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Spring practice launched on Wednesday as Washington took the field for the first time.

From starters to injuries to weight gains, here are notes and observations from the first glance at the 2019 Huskies.





Offensive starting lineups

Quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Jake Haener both took starting snaps with Haener lining up with the first team to open the day. Eason looked solid, and the arm strength was there as expected, but he did overthrow several receivers down field during 11-on-11 periods.





With Aaron Fuller present but not participating, Ty Jones, Andre Baccellia and Terrell Bynum were the starting wide receivers. Chico McClatcher, who took time away from the team in 2018, was back and working with the second team. Tight ends Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton both took starting snaps at tight end. Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Sean McGrew also split time with the first team.





On the first-team offensive line it was left tackle Trey Adams, left guard Luke Wattenberg, center Nick Harris, right guard Jaxson Kirkland and right tackle Jared Hilbers. Hilbers started 11 games at left tackle while Adams was injured last season. Henry Bainivalu also rotated in for Hilbers.





“I think (Hilbers) can play, and he has played, either side,” head coach Chris Petersen said afterward. ”Some of these guys that have experience, we’ll cross-train these guys at different positions to get our best five guys out there. We’ll figure out who are best eight to nine guys out when it’s all said and done.”





Defensive starting lineups

Junior Elijah Molden, who played behind Myles Bryant at nickelback last season, lined up opposite Keith Taylor at cornerback. As expected, Bryant was at nickelback. Redshirt freshmen cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Dom Hampton both took snaps with the second team.





Benning Potoa’e, who moved from outside linebacker during the offseason, got reps on the interior defensive line along with Levi Onwuzurike and Tuli Letuligasenoa.

“Benning’s kind of always been that hybrid,” Petersen said. “He’s an outside backer and our outside backers play like D-linemen anyway. So we kicked him a little more inside and see if maybe that’s where he can take the next step in his game.





“He’s strong, he’s agile, he can move. And so it’s not like he hasn’t really been in the mix with all those things. Those guys don’t play out there in space. We’re just getting him down there with more traffic and maybe letting him use his physicality a little more.”





Kyler Manu and Brandon Wellington started at inside linebacker while Joe Tryon and Ryan Bowman were the outside linebackers.





UW’s most experienced safeties — Brandon Wellington and Isaiah Gilchrist — were with the first team. Wellington made his mark with a recovered fumble. Alex Cook, who moved from wide receiver to safety this offseason, and true freshman Cameron Williams worked with the second team. Redshirt freshman Julius Irvin notably worked with the. safeties.

First spring interceptions

Freshman linebacker Josh Calvert recorded the first interception of spring practice as he picked off a Jake Haener pass. Toward the end of practice, Dustin Bush intercepted the first 11-on-11 throw from redshirt freshman Colson Yankoff.





Weight gains

Running backs Kamari Pleasant, a junior, and redshirt freshman Richard Newton, a redshirt freshman, both gained muscle this offseason. Pleasant is up to 215 pounds from 204 while Newton jumped 18 pounds from 195 to 213.





“It’s always about speed and agility, in our opinion,” Petersen said. “They can put on as much weight as they possibly can but if it slows them down at whatever position, tight end, running back, then it’s too much weight.”





Without pads and contact, Petersen said it’s difficult to tell if running backs have crossed that line. But he believed both Pleasant and Newton were moving well on Wednesday.





Injury updates

Fuller was at practice and helped out with the wide receivers but didn’t participate in drills. Petersen said he underwent a minor procedure but nothing serious. He was unsure how much Fuller will participate in spring practice. “We were going to try and get him through spring ball then maybe take care of his issue,” Petersen said, “but then at the last second, we re-adjusted.” Fellow wide receiver Quinten Pounds, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury, also attended practice but didn’t participate.





Linebacker D.J. Beavers, who suffered a lower leg injury in the Rose Bowl, wasn’t at practice and Petersen said he won’t participate at all this spring. In February, Petersen said Beavers was rehabbing.



