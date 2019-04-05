UW senior Matisse Thybulle earns Lefty Driesell Award for nation’s best defensive player

University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) steals the ball in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Washington senior Matisse Thybulle has been named the 2018-19 recipient of the Lefty Driesell Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Thybulle led the country with 3.5 steals per game and was 18th in blocks per game with 2.3. One of just three players to average 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in a season, he also ranked in the top 10 in defensive wins shares and defensive plus-minus.

He recorded 330 steals in his UW career, breaking the Pac-12 record set by Gary Payton. Thybulle finished the 2018-19 season with 126 steals, which broke the conference single-season record set by Jason Kidd. His 182 career blocks rank in the top 20 in Pac-12 history.

The back-to-back Pac-12 Player of the Year, Thybulle was named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the conference all-defensive team and was an honorable mention AP All-America selection.

Thybulle is also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. The other finalists are Duke’s Zion Williamson, Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke and Virgnia’s De’Andre Hunter. The winner will be announced Sunday morning.