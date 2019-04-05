UW Huskies spring practice: News and observations from Day 2

UW Huskies sophomore quarterback Jake Haener joins the Dawgs in warm-ups during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Washington returned to the field for spring practice on Friday, this time moving to Dempsey Indoor.

As Jacob Eason showed off his arm, the Huskies got some big plays from their wide receivers. But they also had an important piece watching from the sidelines.

Offensive lineups

Quarterbacks Eason and Jake Haener both took reps with the No. 1 offense.

With the Huskies missing starting wide receivers Aaron Fuller and Ty Jones, the Huskies often used Andre Baccellia and Terrell Bynum alongside two tight ends. Marquis Spiker, Chico McClatcher, Austin Osborne and Jordan Chin also got reps at wide receiver.





The starting offensive line stayed the same: Right tackle Jared Hilbers, right guard Jaxson Kirkland, center Nick Harris, left guard Luke Wattenberg and left tackle Trey Adams. Sophomore Cole Norgaard also worked at center and Henry Bainivalu rotated in at right tackle.





Like Wednesday, Salvon Ahmed and Sean McGrew split the first-team reps at running back. Tight ends Hunter Bryant, Cade Otton and Jacob Kizer all spent time with the No. 1 offense.





Defensive lineups

Although the groupings often shift, Levi Onwuzurike, Tuli Letuligasenoa and Jason Scrempos opened on the defensive line. Benning Potoa’e, John Clark and Taki Taimani appeared in two- and three-man groups.





Ryan Bowman and Joe Tryon started at outside linebacker with Brandon Wellington and Kyler Manu at inside linebacker.





“(Wellington’s) arrow started pointing up at the beginning of last year,” said UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. “He really started playing some big-time football for us. Now with him being a senior, replacing a guy like Ben Burr-Kirven who played a ton of football for us, it’s nice to have a guy that knows our defense, has great leadership skills and is so athletic.

“As much as I love Ben Burr-Kirven, I think we have a player that we don’t feel like there’s going to be a ton of drop-off.”

Keith Taylor and Elijah Molden were the starting cornerbacks with Myles Bryant at nickelback. Brandon McKinney and Isaiah Gilchrist were the first-team safeties.

True freshman Cameron Williams worked as a safety as did converted wide receiver Alex Cook. Redshirt freshmen Dom Hampton and Kyler Gordon were the second-team cornerbacks. Redshirt senior Dustin Bush was behind Bryant at nickelback.

After practice Lake praised both Williams and linebacker Josh Calvert, also an early enrollee freshman. Calvert had an interception on Wednesday.

“Coach (Bob) Gregory is doing a really good job with (Calvert),” Lake said. “There’s a lot on his plate in the position he plays. Cam, he’s playing safety for us right now. You can see him picking it up, making calls and even directing traffic.





“He’s got to be able to direct traffic a lot back there and tell his corners what they’re doing. He’s been able to do that every single day but every single day there’s going to be some more defenses coming in and he’s going to have to keep up. He’s been in there watching and grinding tape. I just love his effort right now and his want-to to learn the defense.”





Standout performances

During his first 11-on-11 period with the first-team offense, Eason went 3-for-3. He hit Bynum with a deep ball in stride down the right sideline before finding Bryant over the middle. His third completion was another long pass down the right sideline, this one landing in the hands of Spiker. Taylor was the cornerback in coverage for both long passes. Later, Eason zipped an impressive pass to McClatcher on a crossing route.





Other than the long reception from Eason, Bynum also hauled in a deep pass from redshirt Jacob Sirmon along the right sideline. Both Bynum and redshirt freshman Kyler Gordon went up for the ball and got their hands on it, but Bynum wrestled it away as they crashed to the field. The play earned big cheers from UW’s offense.

Elijah Molden picked off freshman Dylan Morris during a 7-on-7 period.





Injury updates

Wide receivers Fuller and Quinten Pounds once again attended practice but didn’t participate. As a reminder, head coach Chris Petersen said Wednesday that Fuller underwent a minor procedure and could possibly return some time during spring practice.





Ty Jones joined Fuller and Pounds on the sideline. Jones practiced on Wednesday but had a cast on his right hand on Friday. Freshman defensive lineman Jacob Bandes wasn’t at practice.