Huskies’ Matisse Thybulle named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) is locked in while playing defense against the Stanford Cardinal. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington senior guard Matisse Thybulle was named the 2019 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday, beating out Duke’s Zion Williamson, Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke and Virgnia’s De’Andre Hunter.

“To win the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award means the world to me,” Thybulle said in a release. “I’ve put in the hard work day in and day out, and I have to credit my teammates because they always had my back on and off the court. I was only able to accomplish this because of them.

“Defense is exciting, and I believe we showed people that this year. I’m just happy to represent the program on this stage because there are big things coming for the Huskies.”

Thybulle led the country this season with 3.5 steals per game and was 18th in blocks per game with 2.3. He became one of just three players to average at least 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in the last 20 seasons. The back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Thybulle also ranked in the top 10 in defensive wins shares and defensive plus-minus.

“What an incredible honor for Matisse and so well deserved,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said in a release. “I’m so glad the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award exists now because it really recognizes the effort that goes into the sport. Defense is 50 percent of the game and what Matisse has done over his career is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 24 years of coaching.”

On Friday, Thybulle was also named the recipient of the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.

He finished his UW career with 330 steals, breaking the Pac-12 record set by Gary Payton. He recorded 126 steals in the 2018-19 season, which set the conference single-season record previously held by Jason Kidd. Thybulle’s 182 career blocks rank in the top 20 in Pac-12 history.

“I don’t think anybody’s done what he’s done ever,” Hopkins said after Thybulle finished with 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds in a win over Colorado in February. “I’ve never seen it. He just impacts the game. … His numbers, they’re in outer space. They have United States analytics or world analytics, he’s in outer space analytics. He’s on a different planet.”

Thybulle, who was the only player in 20 seasons to record 100 steals and 70 blocks in the same year, was also named to the All-Pac-12 first team and the conference all-defensive team. He was an AP All-America honorable mention selection and the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Thybulle also averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He started all 135 games of his UW career, finishing with 1,240 career points.



