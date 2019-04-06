Four-star tight end Mark Redman commits to UW

UW Huskies head football coach Chris Peterson keeps watch over the Dawgs during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Four-star 2020 tight end Mark Redman committed to Washington on Saturday.

A teammate of Husky quarterback commit Ethan Garbers at Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach, Calif., Redman (6-6, 250) is considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 10 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player in California.

COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON!!!!!️️ pic.twitter.com/jaOaONU95m — Mark Redman (@MarkRedman20) April 6, 2019

Redman had more than 20 offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. UW, Utah, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State USC, Colorado and Cal all offered from the Pac-12.

The HUskies now have three players committed for the Class of 2020. Other than Redman and Garbers, three-star offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaa — considered the No. 1 player in Idaho — also committed. UW’s class now ranks No. 36 in the country and No. 4 in the Pac-12.